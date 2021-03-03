Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Knee Surgery, Boat Parade on “Late Late Show”

Tom Brady gave a quick update on his knee surgery in his first interview on Tuesday with late show host James Corden since lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and then tossing it.

“We had some time where we spent some time with my wife and kids [after the Super Bowl], and then I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I much rather be kind of staying active like I normally do,” Brady told Corden on the “Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Brady also talked with Corden about winning his seventh Super Bowl, the season, offseason activities, and the boat parade with the Lombardi Trophy toss.

“Ok, first of fall, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was, ‘this seems like really fun to do,'” Brady told Corden about tossing the trophy. “And then I found out later that if had … that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. So, I am so happy to Cam [Brate].”

The Bucs tight end caught the trophy on the boat across from Brady’s. Amid the toss, Brady’s eight-year-old daughter, Vivian, cried “daddy, noooo.”

Season is over but Brady is still completing passes 🏆 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/8q89gD70aU — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 10, 2021

“And who could imagine that an eight-year-old girl could have the most sense of anybody in that whole area at the time,” Brady told Corden. “She’s the voice of reason.”

Brady shared that moment on his Twitter account.

My adorable 8 yr old daughter is the only one making sense @latelateshow https://t.co/DNv5AVFeVW pic.twitter.com/59y1TeA3Hx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 3, 2021

Brady’s offseason now consists of helping around the home in addition to recovering from the knee surgery, he told Corden.

