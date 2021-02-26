Bucs Give Key Update on Tom Brady’s Knee

Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the timeline for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s recovery from his offseason knee surgery.

“I think he’s probably looking [at] somewhere around June, right now, from what I hear,” Arians said on Wednesday per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Arians originally called the knee surgery “a cleanup” when first announced. Brady didn’t miss any time last season, but the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported Brady’s knee needed “more than just a little clean-up.”

Re: Brady's injured left knee, a source told me that he needs more than just a little clean-up. "When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater." pic.twitter.com/ri6wm3hXAF — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 11, 2021

Returning in June means Brady will miss any organized team offseason training activities, or OTAs, before June which wouldn’t the first time in his career. Brady missed those several times with the New England Patriots per CBS Sports’ John Breech.

“His leadership — he doesn’t have to be out there throwing it anymore,” Arians said per Laine. “He can be there standing and coach the s— out of them.”

Whether or not Brady will “coach” in person at OTAs remains in doubt because the offseason workout plans could change this year due to COVID as it did last year per USA Today’s Mike Jones.

“Wherever they meet and work out — I’m hoping we have an offseason for the younger players,” Arians said according to Laine. “Tom doesn’t need it, but for the younger players — first-, second- and third-year players — we’ve missed two years of player development with where we’re at now. We don’t need to miss another one.”

