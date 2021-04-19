Latest on Tom Brady’s Knee Surgery Recovery

Even Tom Brady has to do things he doesn’t feel like doing in the offseason as he’s spent a chunk of it rehabbing from knee surgery.

“It’s good, it’s good. It’s good progress,” Brady told ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Sunday. “It’s rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon. … I’m cool with it. It’s just part of what you deal with. Things come up. You deal with them the best way you can, with the best opportunity to improve. I’m definitely feeling a lot better than I did six or seven weeks ago.”

Brady talked with the media when participated in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians’ Family Foundation gala, which included a golf tournament. It hasn’t been confirmed if Brady golfed per Yahoo! Sports’s Jason Owens.

“I feel pretty good, and I push myself pretty hard,” Brady told Laine. “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I could go this week, but we’ll see how things play out. It’s a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go, and I’m sure we will be.”

Brady Coming Back for Team Workouts?

Laine reported that Brady “is hopeful” on being ready in time for the Bucs’ June minicamp. How that will look remains in doubt as the Bucs won’t have OTAs in person due to COVID-19.

Brady wouldn’t rule out informal workouts according to Laine, which Brady did last year as a new member of the Bucs.

“We’ll just take it and see how we go and see how things play out over the course of the offseason,” Brady told Laine. “A lot of things come up and change over the course of the offseason, and we’ve got a lot of hardworking guys, so guys will be anxious to get together and get to work.”

Knee Surgery, Recovery Timeline

Brady had surgery shortly after leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in February. He’s been seen wearing a knee brace on his left knee since the Big Game, starting with the Bucs’ boat parade. He first said the rehab is going to be a significant part of his offseason on the Late Late Show with James Corden in early March.

Arians initially called Brady’s knee surgery “a cleanup” in February. The Boston Gobe’s Ben Volin reported that Brady’s knee needed more work than that. “When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” Volin wrote.

Brady never missed a game in 2020 nor ended up on the injury report for an injury-related season. Laine reported that “a source told ESPN that Brady had been planning the knee operation for several months, so it wasn’t a surprise.”

Brady tore his ACL in 2008 on his left knee in Week1 and missed the season. He hasn’t missed time on the field due to knee-related injuries since that year.