Tom Brady Sends Strong Message After Loss to Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants to flush his first-ever losing regular season as quickly as possible.

“I mean it doesn’t [matter],” Brady told reporters on Sunday, January 8 after a 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “I was part of teams that were really good and … didn’t make it very far. I’ve been with good teams that were fighting really hard and made it a long way, so everything will be determined by what we do from here going forward.”

Brady had no control over Sunday’s results as he threw for 84 yards and a touchdown before backup Blaine Gabbert took over in the second quarter. The game didn’t affect the Bucs’ playoff seeding.

Tom Brady has been taken out of the game. Blaine Gabbert is now in at QB for the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/CcRjgyahpi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2023

The Bucs (8-9) rested starters and took the loss to finish with an 8-9 regular season record. Nonetheless, the Bucs won the NFC South division title and claimed a home playoff game in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys next weekend, a team the Bucs defeated 19-6 in Week 1.

“I think every week is going to be a new week for us, and it’s always tough to lose, and we’ve got to put everything we can into this week,” Brady said. “Everyone works hard to get to this point. Now, there’s no more second chances.”

“It’s going to be a big challenge. I think every team is going to be challenged. There’s only 14 teams that qualify, and only one that’s happy about it [all] in the end,” Brady added. “So, we’ve just gotta fight hard. Gotta try to earn it. [We’re] battle tested.”

“Like I said, close won’t be good enough going forward for anybody,” Brady concluded.

Brady can stand by his words about the playoffs more than any player in NFL history. He has a 35-12 record in 47 career postseason games, and that includes losses with some of the best teams in NFL history. He also won a Super Bowl with a Wild Card team, the 2020 Bucs.

Brady Won’t Get Sentimental About Latest Playoff Appearance

Brady, 45, won’t soak in the moment just in case it is his last time.

“Yeah, I haven’t thought about any of that, so I just want to be the best that I can be for my teammates every day, and show up to work like a professional and come out and play good,” Brady said.

Brady could either retire or leave the Bucs for free agency after the season unless the team re-signs him for 2023.

Brady Jokes Amid Latest Record

Brady couldn’t care less that he broke his own record for completed pass with his 490th on Sunday. He quickly switched topics to his only career catches.

“I always just love going out there to compete,” Brady said. “You know, these are all team records in my opinion. I’ve always said that. I don’t catch one ball. I think I caught one or two in my career.”

Brady then played off of ESPN reporter Jenna Laine’s acknowledgement of one of Brady’s catches.

“Yeah, that one stunk,” Brady said with a smile. “I’ve had a few bad ones that didn’t go well at all.”