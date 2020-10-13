Tom Brady Hilariously Trolls Himself With LeBron James Shout-Out

Even Tom Brady has seen the memes floating around social media as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some fun at his own expense. Brady took to Twitter to congratulate Lakers superstar LeBron James for winning his fourth NBA championship.

“Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship,” Brady noted on Twitter. “Not bad for a washed up old guy!”

Brady tweeted the now-famous photo of himself holding up four fingers thinking it was still fourth down with James’ face over his Buccaneers uniform. The Bucs quarterback has become a meme since the team’s frustrating loss to the Bears as Brady appeared to lose track of downs on Tampa’s final drive. After the game, Brady stopped short of admitting that he did not know the fourth down already happened.

“Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation,” Brady noted, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage. It was just bad execution. We had a great opportunity there so … just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

LeBron on Brady: ‘Me & Tom Brady Are One and the Same’

Just like Tom Brady, LeBron has no plans on hanging ‘em up any time soon. 💪 (🎥: @kylegoon)

This is not the first time the two star athletes have interacted on social media. Both players have discussed their friendship, and James compared himself to the legendary quarterback during a 2019 interview.

“I’m not at the end of my story,” James explained, per NBC Sports. “Me and Tom Brady are one and the same. We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.”

After James’ quote went viral, Brady responded by noting the two have “been friends for a long time.” Brady is now trying to do something James has had success doing: win a championship with multiple teams.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Brady noted, per NBC Sports. “I’ve always admired him. He’s a great athlete, player. I think he loves the sport, he loves basketball, he loves the competition. I feel the same way about football.”

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Trolled Brady After His 4-TD Performance

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool notched four touchdowns against the Eagles in Week 5. After the epic performance, Claypool took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself holding up four fingers over Brady’s uniform.

Brady and the Buccaneers have a lot of work to do before Tampa can have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Part of the challenge for the Bucs has been penalties as the team is tied for the most flags per game in the NFL at 8.4. After Tampa’s loss in Chicago, Brady was vocal about the need to clean up the mistakes going forward.

“Penalties, they stop drives,” Brady said, per Buccaneers.com. “We had so many third-and-longs. We just could never get in any rhythm in the second half. Just poor execution. If you don’t execute on first and second down you have third-and-forever, and those are tough to convert time after time after time. We’ve got to tighten that up and just play more consistent-type of football. We obviously have a lot of work to do.”

