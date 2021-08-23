Tom Brady’s Status Updated After Bucs-Titans Close Contact Scare

Tom Brady’s week became murky when Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after the Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Brady, who played with Vrabel for eight years in New England, spent significant time with Vrabel during joint practices last week according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. Fortunately for the Bucs, things didn’t look any different on Monday for Brady and company at practice.

“There’s no sign of any COVID-related absences at the Bucs’ indoor practice today,” Greg Auman of The Athletic reported. “Tom Brady and all quarterbacks here as normal.”

There’s no sign of any COVID-related absences at the Bucs’ indoor practice today. Tom Brady and all quarterbacks here as normal. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 23, 2021

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed as such after practice per Auman.

“We’re good. We don’t have anything,” Arians said.

"We're good. We don't have anything," Bruce Arians says when asked if Bucs have any COVID-related problems from Titans coach Mike Vrabel testing positive. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 23, 2021

On Sunday, Laine shared a photo of Vrabel talking with Brady and Brady’s oldest son, Jack, at practice last week. Vrabel also shared a photo of himself conversing with them as a joke in response to Brady’s joking at a press conference.

Mike Vrabel spent quite a bit of time chatting with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and his son Jack during joint practices this week. This is from @GeorgeWalkerIV of @Tennessean. Vrabel just announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantining. pic.twitter.com/8CdKVJ4QKV — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2021

Vrabel’s Symptoms, Bucs React

“I had a sore throat, little bit of an earache, so I went and got tested at the facility,” Vrabel said on Sunday according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I remained in my car until the results were in that I tested positive for COVID,” Vrabel said. “I took the first test and tested positive, then took a second test and tested positive. I got a PCR test done, which will come back tomorrow (Monday) and most likely be positive.”

Tampa began the contact tracing process because of it, according to Laine, to discover everything from “high-risk close contacts” by unvaccinated players to “low-risk exposures” she wrote. She noted there is a contact tracing process for vaccinated players, too.

The Bucs are currently in the process of contact tracing. They’ll determine if there are high-risk close contacts (determined by length of time/proximity, only those unvaccinated), close contacts (process is different for vaccinated versus unvaccinated) and low-risk exposures. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 22, 2021

Big Preseason Game for Brady, Starters on Horizon

The Bucs visit the Houston Texans on Saturday for their preseason finale with plans to play the starters for the first half. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the plan after the Titans loss when the starters rested for the whole game.

“Because we’ve got so long before we play. I mean, we can’t go against Dallas, who is really good, and all of a sudden play game speed,” Arians said. “I mean, we’ve got to have some game speed under our belt before we show up against the Cowboys.”

Tampa returns all 22 of its starters from the 2020 Super Bowl team, starting safety Jordan Whitehead remains out from practice due to an undisclosed injury. Whitehead didn’t practice again on Monday according to Auman.

Bucs safety Jordan Whitehead still not practicing today, nor was Earl Watford. Looked like a maintenance day for Ndamukong Suh and Steve McLendon. Didn't see Chidi Okeke, and new guy was wearing his No. 68, so he might be the corresponding move. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 23, 2021

Defensive end Ndamukong Suh and defensive tackle Steve McLendon also didn’t practice, which Auman reported as probably being veteran maintenance days for them. Recently acquired offensive lineman Earl Watford also didn’t practice as did Chidi Okeke per Auman.