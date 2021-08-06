Tom Brady Gets Wild Idea from Bucs Training Camp Guests

The sight of paratroopers flying into Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp for Military Day on Thursday got quarterback Tom Brady thinking.

Brady, who first honored military personnel in his Instagram, called it “a humbling reminder for how lucky I am to play football for a living.” He then added a twist.

Brady wrote “and I also learned how I’d like to arrive to the stadium each week moving forward.”

Bucs center Ryan Jensen likewise got excited seeing the paratroopers. Jensen received the Bucs’ Salute to Service nomination last season for his volunteer work with military veterans.

“They deserve it,” Jensen said in Thursday’s press conference. “Military is huge for me. I do a lot of work with the military. For me, seeing the military members out here with the paratroopers flying in is just awesome. They do so much for us, and for the organization to do a lot in return for the military is big in my mind.”

Brady has shown support of the military over the course of his 22-year NFL career. He gave a video message for the funeral of a Navy SEAL killed in Somalia in 2017 according to the New York Daily News. He also visited military personnel in Qatar in 2018, which he shared on social media.

In addition to Military Day at training camp, the Bucs host multiple opportunities for military recognition throughout the season per Buccaneers.com.

Brady’s First Line of Defense

Bucs offensive linemen kept Brady in good shape last season despite an MCL tear as he put up 4,633 yards passing for 40 touchdowns with a 65.7 completion percentage. The Bucs didn’t finish in the top 10 for any major rushing category, but running back Leonard Fournette gave the team a big lift in the postseason.

“Everything just kind of clicked,” Jensen said on Thursday. “Not having a traditional training camp, not having the traditional OTA, preseason games, stuff like that and having a new quarterback, I think everything just started to click for us. As you can see, when it started to click, we went to the moon, and I think that’s just something with any offense every year. Eventually, you have to get that jell in and you have to start clicking. For us last year, we clicked at the right time and for us this year, we want to consistently play that way.”

Consistency helps the Bucs up front amid the team returning all 22 starters from the Super Bowl season.

“Every day, we’re stacking days, getting better and better,” Jensen said. “We’ve been together now for four years as a unit. There are still little things that every unit needs to work on and get better at. I feel through training camp we’re climbing that mountain and getting there.”

Bucs Rookie a Big Boost to the Offensive Line

Rookie offensive lineman Robert Hainsey has turned heads with his versatility at training camp thus far. The Bucs have him practicing at center, which will give the team depth behind Jensen, who slid over to guard to fill in for an injured Ali Marpet in November 2020.

“One thing is I’m a pretty good size for all three (positions),” Hainsey said per WFLA’s Karen Loftus. “I can kick out to tackle. I know I can play tackle if I need to. Moving inside is obviously something I’ve done just starting this past year and I’m enjoying that. Just physically I know I can do all three. Especially playing center, I’m learning all the positions. I have to know everyone’s jobs. That’s been something I’ve been trying to learn a lot and focus on a lot. So now if I did have to play any guard or tackle then I know exactly what I need to do.”

Bucs' rookie Robert Hainsey learning nuances of all o-line positions as he transitions from playing tackle in college to center now.

The Bucs selected Hainsey in the third round at pick 95 of the NFL Draft in April.