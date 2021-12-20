Bucs’ Tom Brady Downplays Heated Incident vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady expressed his disgust multiple times during the team’s stunning 9-0 loss to New Orleans.

Brady slammed a tablet and later spatted with Saints assistant coach Dennis Allen following a fourth quarter interception during the Sunday, Dec. 19, defeat.

Brady is not happy tonight. pic.twitter.com/4BkMxaccVg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2021

Brady of course had to answer reporters about what he said to Allen.

“Oh nothing, just football,” Brady said.





Brady’s interception capped a dismal night in his third career shutout, something that hadn’t happened to him since 2006. He completed 54.2% of his passes for 214 yards. However, he could hardly move the chains as the Bucs went 6-19 on third downs and never completed a pass for more than 17 yards.

“We just didn’t execute great obviously. Just a tough night. Didn’t do much of anything right,” Brady said. “We just didn’t play well enough. Obviously if you don’t score points, you’re not going to win.”

“I don’t think we were much good at anything tonight. I wish it was just one thing. It was a lot of things,” Brady added. “We’ve got to do better in every facet of offensive football to score points.”

Brady Under Pressure All Night

Brady had little time in the pocket, playing under duress against a ferocious Saints pass rush all night.

A lot of pressure, and three sacks so far on the night for the Saints defense.#NextGenStats, powered by @AWSCloud. pic.twitter.com/qUe6134h2g — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2021

In the first half alone, Brady endured pressure on 8 of 26 drop backs per Next Gen Stats.

The Saints pressured Tom Brady on 8 of 26 dropbacks in the first half (including 3 sacks), a 30.8% clip, Brady's season-high. Brady entered tonight's game having faced pressure on < 15% of dropbacks in five straight games, the longest streak in the NGS era.#NOvsTB | #Saints pic.twitter.com/47lBCotzdo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 20, 2021

Overall, he endured four sacks for 30 yards lost, and he fumbled the ball once on a scramble. It all contributed to his fourth-straight loss to the Saints.

“They’re pretty good,” Brady said about the Saints defense. “They got a good scheme. Tough to go against. Well coached. A lot of great players. A lot of veteran players that have played together a long time.”

Brady Won’t Use Injuries as Excuse

Injuries kept the Bucs offense grounded along with the Saints, but Brady wouldn’t use it as an excuse.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both sustained injuries in the first half. The Bucs then lost running back Leonard Fournette to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Godwin left a huge void as he had six catches for 49 yards before leaving the game. Fournette likewise had promising moments with seven catches for 33 yards and nine runs for 34 yards. Evans had a catch for 14 yards. Brady had only one incompletion to the three of them.

“A lot of guys just got banged up tonight, but that’s part of football,” Brady told the media. “Gotta try to figure out who can go in and fill in some roles and play great football.”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski couldn’t make up the difference with two catches for 29 yards despite Brady throwing to him 11 times. Tyler Johnson caught four of his seven targets for 41 yards, but no one else had more than two catches or more than 25 yards.

“Gotta get a lot better. Gotta get back to work. It’s a lot of football left. See if we can go and get a win next week,” Brady said. “We’re going to have to put together a great (of practice) week this week.”