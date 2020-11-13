Tom Brady Offers Perspective on Eta

Tom Brady got another unpleasant surprise besides the New Orleans Saints defense this week when Tropical Storm Eta hit Florida.

CBS Sports’ Chris Bengal reported that Eta swept away two jet skis and a dock from Brady’s recently-purchased Clearwater home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retrieved his jet skis from a neighbor’s dock 300 yards away, Bengal wrote.

“I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay, and I was going ‘Wow, that’s pretty surreal,'” Brady said in Thursday’s press conference. “I was just kind of laughing, ‘Well, you’ll get the jet skis back.'”

Boston.com’s Conor Roche wrote that Brady kept things in perspective at the press conference regarding the storm.

“A lot of people are dealing with a lot worse than that,” Brady said about his Eta experience.

ABC Action News’ Emily McCain reported power outages, major flooding, and one death in the Tampa area Thursday due to the storm. The Buccaneers still practiced Thursday.

“We pushed the schedule back,” Brady said in Thursday’s press conference. “Fortunately everyone made it in safe and sound. Good lesson learned from someone who’s been in the northeast a long time.”

Brady played 20 seasons in the northeastern part of the U.S. for the New England Patriots before coming to Tampa Bay as a free agent in March. He grew up in northern California.

“It happened pretty quick,” Brady said about Eta in the Thursday press conference. “I thought you had time to prepare for these things but apparently you don’t. They’re just kind of on you, and you have to deal with it.”

Saints Recovery

New Orleans jumped on the Buccaneers quicker than a tropical storm in a 38-3 rout Sunday, widely considered Brady’s worst career game. He threw three interceptions and never found the end zone. Brady hasn’t expunged it from his mind as he alluded to in Thursday’s press conference.

“I remember pretty much all the losses,” Brady said. “I think they stick with you because you’re competitive and you want to go out there and play your best every week, and you realize you’re not a movie actor where you get six takes when it doesn’t go right.”

Brady and company look to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The Bucs beat the Panthers at home 31-17 in Week 2.

Brady on Evans

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said earlier in the week that Brady needed to throw to star receiver Mike Evans more often. Brady offered his perspective Thursday during the team’s press conference.

“He’s a spectacular player, and I think from my perspective it’s just me giving him opportunities to touch the ball and catch it and figuring out different ways based on different styles of defense that we’re getting that enable him to touch it,” Brady said.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud reported that Evans could finish with career lows in receptions and catches. That’s despite the three-time pro bowler leading the Bucs with 34 receptions, 437 yards, and seven TDs this season.

“The only thing I can say is just that we’re trying to get it right and trying to figure out how to get everybody involved and put together a lot of different pieces that have never been together,” Brady said in Thursday’s press conference. “The great advantage in football is continuity.”

