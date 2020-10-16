Packers Throw Shade at Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still getting jokes about mixing up the downs on the final drive of the team’s Week 5 loss to the Bears. During an interview with Game on Wisconsin, Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was asked who was the better quarterback between Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Williams took a jab at Brady noting, “I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is.”

“Come on, man, I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean?” Williams noted, via Pewter Report. “That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean? He (Rodgers) is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy.”

Here is a look at Williams’ comments on Brady and Rodgers.

Jacob: Whose quarterback is better, yours or Ronald Jones? Jamaal Williams: Look, I'm pretty sure MY quarterback knows what 4th down is 👀🤣 @jswaggdaddy had some nice words for @AaronRodgers12 ⤵️ (Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/5wxx0KxdBT) pic.twitter.com/jE5ZCeCIu8 — Game On Wisconsin (@gameonwi) October 13, 2020

Brady on 4th Down Error: ‘I Should Have Been Thinking More First Down Instead of Chunk in That Situation’

When asked after the game, Brady dodged questions about if he lost track of the downs on the Buccaneers’ final drive. Brady stopped short of admitting to the mix-up, instead noting he was trying to gain a “chunk” of yardage in the situation.

“Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation,” Brady noted, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “I knew we needed a chunk and I was thinking about more yardage. It was just bad execution. We had a great opportunity there so … just didn’t execute when we needed to.”

Mike Evans on Penalties: ‘Eliminate Beating Ourselves’

The Bucs problems go beyond Brady’s error on fourth down as the team continues to make things more difficult with penalties. It is something that both the coaches and players have consistently voiced as a concern.

“Turnovers and penalties are the biggest reasons why teams lose in this league,” Mike Evans explained, per Buccaneers.com. “It’s not about the talent. If we can just eliminate beating ourselves – we’re tough, we have a really talented roster. One of the most talented rosters in the league. We just definitely have to clean up on some of those things and be better at that.”

The past week has served as a “mini-bye” for the Bucs since they played last Thursday night giving the team a few extra days before their matchup with the Packers. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians noted they used the additional time for “self-scouting.”

“We did a bunch of self-scouting,” Arians told Buccaneers.com. “There’s a lot of good things. The biggest negative thing is there are games where we have too many self-inflicted penalties and put ourselves behind the chains. Does it happen every week? No. But when they happen, they happen in bunches and we have to correct that. I think offensively things [have gone] really, really well up until last week with the red zone. We’re still running the ball well – third-down conversion could be better, but they’re going to be better if we don’t get in third-and-long all the time.”

