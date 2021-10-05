Tom Brady’s Comments Spark Misguided Rumors on Possible Return to Pats

Tom Brady’s postgame comments following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win prompted speculation among some New England Patriots fans that are hoping for a reunion. Brady was asked to reflect on likely playing at Gillette Stadium for the last time, and the quarterback left the door open for another appearance down the road.

“It’s been a great stadium for me for a long time, so I don’t know what the future holds,” Brady responded in his postgame press conference. “Obviously, there could be an opportunity to come back here, so we’ll see. I feel like [I’ll] always be a part of this community, and I’ll be up here quite a bit when it’s all said and then when I retire. I’m sure there’ll be, you know, a lot of time… I have a lot of friends up here, and it’s a great place and again my kids were born on Beacon Street in the city, and it’s been an amazing place for me. It still is and I obviously see a lot of familiar friendly faces, and it’s great to see you guys [media], too.”

Brady’s Comments Sparked Rumors About a Potential Reunion With the Pats

Brady’s comments have been passed around by some as the quarterback discussing a potential return to the Patriots, but he was simply referencing the possibility of playing again at Foxborough.

“When Tom Brady said ‘there might be an opportunity to come back here,’ I took it as him saying he’s hoping to keep playing long enough to return again as a visitor,” NBC 10 Boston’s Adam Kaufman tweeted. “He has been talking about playing until 50, after all. Don’t think he’s expecting to re-sign and play for the Pats.”

Brady Dodged Questions About Signing a 1-Day Contract With the Patriots Before Retiring

Brady playing again in a Patriots uniform is unlikely, but there is always the chance that the quarterback could sign with New England for a day then retire as we have seen with other legendary players. The Bucs quarterback was spotted talking with Patriots owner Robert Kraft prior to kickoff, but Brady denied the idea that they have discussed a future one-day contract.

“Are you offering me a one-day contract or did he [Robert Kraft] offer me that? He didn’t offer me that, so I still got some time left [with] the Bucs and like I said, really enjoying that, and we got a lot to accomplish this year,” Brady noted. “It’s a tough challenging year it’s a marathon of a season. It’s only four games and there’s a lot of football to be played. It feels good to win on the road, so [I’m] happy we did that.”

Brady is under contract with the Buccaneers through the next two seasons, and the franchise has essentially given the quarterback a blank slate on when he wants to retire. He has already confirmed that he wants to play through 2022, and left the door open to potentially playing even longer.