Insider Reveals Likely QB That Tom Brady Trashed in Viral Video

The 2020 offseason saw Tom Brady’s brief foray into free agency as one of the most eligible NFL bachelors before ultimately signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During a June 25th episode of HBO’s The Shop, Tom Brady created quite a stir by calling out an unnamed quarterback as a mystery team opted to pass on signing him in free agency.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said on the show. “I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf*****.'”

Since then, internet detectives have been suggesting various theories on who Brady was throwing shade at in the interview. The 49ers have been a popular suggestion given the team considered signing Brady before re-watching film of Jimmy Garoppolo which prompted San Francisco to stick with their quarterback, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Here is a look at the video that has the internet buzzing.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

Pro Football Talk Suggests Brady Was Referencing Carr

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes that Brady was likely talking about the Raiders and Derek Carr. Florio described the Raiders as the “betting favorite” to be the team Brady referenced in the clip.

“In league circles, there’s one team that hasn’t been deeply thrust into the conversation, but perhaps should be: The Raiders,” Florio detailed. “Multiple people with deep connections to the NFL’s matrix have reached out in the past 24 hours to express a belief that the unnamed team was the Raiders. Which, obviously, would make Derek Carr the unnamed ‘motherf*****.’

“As both sources explained it, the Raiders dropped out late in the process. As one source explained it, the Raiders thought Brady’s requests for extra things was over the top.”

Brady Had No Plans to Join the Mystery Team

The video clip of Brady discussing the mystery quarterback went viral, but the Bucs star expanded on his answer during the full episode. Brady admitted he had no plans to join the team even if they kept up their pursuit in free agency.

“When I look back I’m like, there’s no f****** way I would’ve went to that team,” Brady added, per Pro Football Talk. “But they said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f*** you up because of that.”

After Showing Initial Interest, the Raiders Backed off Their Pursuit of Brady

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Raiders did back away from pursuing Brady in the final stages. Darlington stopped short of saying Brady was referencing Carr in the interview, but the pieces point to the Raiders being a strong candidate.

“Look, I understand that revisionist history suggests that every team in the NFL outside of maybe Kansas City and Green Bay should have signed Tom Brady, but let’s point out that there were several teams that were in the hunt and did back out,” Darlington noted on the June 23rd episode of Get Up. “I’ll point for a perfect example here. The Las Vegas Raiders, they were a team that was heavily interested in Brady. They were having internal discussions really up until the late stages, and they did back away, ultimately, from Brady. Look, I’m not trying to say who Brady here is talking about, but there are teams that he can certainly look at the landscape in retrospect and say, ‘Certainly could have done some good for that team.'”