Tom Brady Sends Message to Buccaneers After Loss to Packers

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for excuses for their offensive woes, there are plenty of viable explanations to go around. Yet, Tom Brady brushed aside the litany of injuries after the team’s loss to the Packers. Brady admitted that the Packers were also shorthanded but were still able to snatch the victory.

“Just too many mistakes,” Brady noted during his September 25, 2022 postgame press conference. “It looked to me [like] we had a chance to make a lot of plays and we didn’t. Doesn’t matter really the guys that were in there. Some of the guys did a great job with their opportunities, and we just gotta keep doing it.

“So, we’re 2-1, there’s a lot of football left. We’ll keep working at it. It doesn’t get easier next week going up against the Chiefs. But no one feels sorry for us, nor should we. We just have to go back to work.”

Brady on Fumbles: ‘Too Loose With the Ball’

Through the first three games, the Bucs are averaging 17 points per game, ranking a dismal 25th in the NFL. Tampa Bay had two costly fumbles against Green Bay, and Brady voiced his displeasure about the turnovers.

“Yeah, too loose with the ball, too loose with the ball,” Brady admitted. “Again, that’s important for all of us. We talk about ball security. We got to keep doing a good job in the pass game [with] ball security. That means protection. That means me making good reads and good throws. Them securing the ball when they catch it, [and] the guys who touch it. We all got to do a great job of it, and you’re right, we haven’t done a great job of it.

“Our defense has done a great job for us [with] field position. You hold a team to 14 points, that’s a great defensive effort against a great team like that.”

Brady Labeled the Failed 2-Point Conversion as ‘Bad Execution’

Despite the team’s offensive woes, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to tie the game with seconds remaining. Brady orchestrated a touchdown drive with Russell Gage making a clutch reception in the end zone.

The Bucs had a chance to tie the game by converting a two-point conversion, but a delay of game penalty pushed the offense back an additional five yards. Tampa Bay failed to convert on the play after the penalty. Brady described the botched two-point conversation attempt as “bad execution.”

It is no surprise that Brady is not pleased with how the offense has performed to start the season. The legendary quarterback touched on a laundry list of items that the offense needs to clean up before they take on the Chiefs in Week 4.

“We just got to do a better job,” Brady explained. “I wish it was one thing. We’re not running it as good as we’re capable of. The passing game hasn’t been very good. Our screen game, a lot of things [need to improve].”

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed a bit of good news noting that star playmaker Julio Jones is expected suit up agains the Chiefs. Bowles explained that Jones was held out against the Packers as the Bucs exercised caution with the veteran receiver.