Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Richard Sherman Signing With Bucs

Tom Brady is on board with Richard Sherman joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the two players having a complicated history. Brady described his relationship with Sherman as “great” and jokingly referenced their rivalry dating back to 2012.

“It’s great. I like Richard a lot,” Brady noted, per Buccaneers.com. “I got to know him on that one particular day out there. He was kind of young and brash and excitable. I threw him a pick, that was the problem. I should have never tried him, but I didn’t quite know the scouting report as well as I should have. He made a great interception. He was a Stanford wide receiver, [they] made him a DB. Obviously, he’s great against go routes and I tried to throw one up the seam to Deion Branch. I regret that throw.”

Sherman on Brady: ‘He’s the Same Kind of Animal I Am’

Not only have the two players put their rivalry to rest, Brady called Sherman to help recruit him to the Buccaneers. Sherman revealed he was recruited by a number of other teams including the Panthers, Seahawks and 49ers, but Brady’s call helped seal the deal. The two players had a postgame exchange after the Seahawks upset the Patriots in 2012, but Sherman indicated the incident has not lingered throughout their careers.

“We exchanged jerseys maybe 4-5 years ago and he said, ‘I’m still mad, bro,'” Sherman said, per Buccaneers.com. “He wrote it on the jersey. He’s a great sport about everything. He’s just a competitor. We are a lot of the same spirit in that regard. Anything that it takes to win – [we are] obsessed about this game. A lot of what Kobe Bryant stood for – the late great. You can appreciate that about each other. That’s what kind of attracted me to come because I know that he’s the same kind of animal I am. For better or for worse – you’ll do whatever it takes to get these wins and to find a way to get your team where they need to be.”

Sherman on Feud With Brady: ‘We Had Our History But What Happens on the Field, Stays on the Field’

During The Richard Sherman Podcast, the corner detailed his initial conversation with Brady about joining the Bucs. Sherman admitted he wanted to play with Brady at some point during his career but had his doubts that it would ever happen.

“He reached out initially and just checked to see if I was in shape,” Sherman explained on his inaugural podcast episode. “He and I had a relationship over the years, and he’s a great guy, very encouraging. Obviously, like you said, we had our history but what happens on the field, stays on the field. And off the field, I think we have a very solid relationship, and I think we both thought it’d be really cool if we had an opportunity to play together at some point in time.”

The Buccaneers have not revealed a timeline for when Sherman will make his Tampa Bay debut. Sherman is not expected to play against the Patriots in Week 4.