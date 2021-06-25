Tom Brady Reveals Surprising Post-NFL ‘Dream’

Whenever Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady actually does hang up his cleats for good, speculation will abound on what he will do next.

Brady recently dropped a hilarious idea of what he might dream of doing in retirement.

“If they let me and James Corden co-star in Hamilton, I’ll retire tomorrow,” Brady jokingly tweeted. Brady shared a video of him and Corden rapping a song from the 2015 musical, and admitted that he “may need a teleprompter at times.” The video contains expletives.

If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow. *May need a teleprompter at times. pic.twitter.com/AgNZMU7l3R — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

Brady and Corden met up at a golf course for a pre-recorded segment on Wednesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden. The Bucs quarterback talked about what still drives him and his liking for Hamilton amid playing some golf and football with Corden.

Why Brady Likes Hamilton

Brady told Corden he’s seen Hamilton “live three times.”

“When I was a kid growing up, my dad — this is when we had CDs — you get in your dad’s car, you open up the CD book, right,” Brady said to Corden. “I liked listening to like, you know, hip hop music and like rock music. And when you go into his car, it’s like show tunes.”

“And I was like, ‘you know what dad, when I’m older, I am never going to listen to show tunes in my car,'” Brady added. “And now it’s like literally, you put it on, and the kids are singing.”

Brady has children ages 8, 11, and 13. Notably, the musical is rated PG-13, according to Yahoo Life’s Stacey Nguyen, for violence, language, and sexual references.

Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, encouraged him to “stick to your day job” instead of pursuing a career on Broadway. He will get back to his “day job” next month when the Bucs open training camp on July 25.

Tampa has Brady under contract for two more seasons, and he’s repeatedly said he wants to play until age 45, which will be 2022 for him.

Brady Opens Up on Why He Golfs

Brady also talked about his interest in golf during his time with Corden, which has been readily apparent of late with his social media ribbing of his opponents for The Match on July 6.

“This is my favorite hobby, but doing it with friends is the best part,” Brady told Corden. “You get to hang out, get to be a little competitive, talk a little [expletive], put a few bucks on the line.”

Besides golfing with friends, Brady enjoys golfing with his father, Tom Brady Sr., as he recently mentioned in his Father’s Day tribute.

“Happy Father’s Day Pops,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your love and support every step of the way! Can’t wait to see you soon in one of our favorite places doing what we love to do together (golf).”

Why Brady is Still Motivated on the Football Field

Brady has proven many doubters wrong in his 21-year career from being the 199th pick in the 2000 draft to winning a seventh Super Bowl with a new team amid COVID-19. Disproving the critics isn’t what drives him now though, he said.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do,” Brady told Corden. “So it’s not about proving it to others what you can do, it’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”