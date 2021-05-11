Insiders Tease Dates For Buccaneers-Patriots Showdown

Outside of NFL Network analyst Jim Trotter projecting the NFL going for a grand slam in the season opener, insiders point to a later date for Tampa Bay’s showdown with New England.

Trotter said the opener “should be the Bucs and the Patriots” because of the magnitude of the matchup with “Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on opposite sidelines.”

With the schedule release coming next week, we were asked which game should kick off the 2021 season on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/tJPqYZzt0V — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 5, 2021

Other projections have the Bucs taking on the Dallas Cowboys or Buffalo Bills, which NBC Sports’ Peter King sees happening. Greg Auman of The Athletic sees it being either of those two or the New Orleans Saints. Sunday Night Football’s Tony Dungy tweeted that the Thursday night opener will be at Raymond James Stadium, which rules out the Patriots matchup because that game will be in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Insiders point to a November date instead for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s return to New England instead. That’s coming from both Tampa and Boston media.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

November Moment to Remember?

Jordan Moore of Tampa’s Spectrum Bay News reported that he’s heard the NFL will schedule the Bucs and Patriots on Thanksgiving Day. That means the Bucs and Patriots would take the primetime spot since the Cowboys and Detroit Lions traditionally host the afternoon games.

Hearing the Patriots will play the Bucs on Thanksgiving and the Bucs will open the 2021 NFL season against the Bills. Going to electric — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) May 10, 2021

Scott Zolak and Marc “Beetle” Bertrand of 98.5 The Sports Hub also projected a Thanksgiving night game for the Bucs and Patriots.

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe also pegs the Bucs and Patriots for November, but earlier than Thanksgiving with the matchup falling on Nov. 7 Sunday night game.

“The biggest regular-season game of the year is the best way to kick off November sweeps,” Price wrote. “The networks are going to be wrestling over this one, but my guess is it gets the Sunday Night Football treatment.”

NBC Boston’s Tom Curran went with an earlier date of Sept. 19 for a Sunday Night tilt between the Bucs and Patriots but didn’t rule out November. Curran picked that September date based on how the NFL scheduled the Patriots last season where the team faced an NFC opponent in Week 2.

“Now the league could wait for sweeps as it used to with Brady-Manning,” Curran wrote. “Doing that may time it up so that Mac Jones faces Brady, not Cam (Newton). But if Jones takes over for Newton during the year, it may be because the Pats are in a swoon. Better to hit this one before the story of the 2021 season begins to be written and the 2020 season is still fresh. And I’m feeling instant classic on this one. Big-time Bullyball from both sides and a surprisingly tight one. It’s always better to catch Tom Brady early in the year.”

Big Ratings, Big Ticket

The NFL knows well that the Bucs-Patriots is the marquee game of the year, which the NFL Network touted in its schedule release hype video. The league will announce its 2021 schedule at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bucs-Patriots may be more than a network ratings hit, too. If the Patriots return to full capacity for home games, the ticket demand for the Bucs game will be through the roof.

“This is going to be what every single person wants for their birthday,” Ace Ticket CEO Jim Holzman told WEEI. “Who wouldn’t want to go to this game? We never got to say goodbye to Tom Brady. It’s your last chance to see him at home. He never got a sendoff, and who is going to give up their seat? I think when you put those together, like who wants to give up their seat?”

READ NEXT: Rob Gronkowski Predicts When Julian Edelman Will Return