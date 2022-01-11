Tom Brady Jokingly Calls Out Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski showed his gratitude in true Gronk style over quarterback Tom Brady helping him earn some extra cash.

Brady forced his way back into the Sunday, January 9, games against Carolina, a 41-17 blowout by the Bucs, to get Gronkowski one more catch for a $500,000 bonus. Brady’s lobbying to get back in got caught on video during the broadcast and went viral.

Tom Brady didn't want to get out of the game until he got Rob Gronkowski one more reception for a $500K incentive. pic.twitter.com/B3HdJnf0E8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Gronkowski earned $1 million overall in incentives on Sunday when he reached 55 receptions and 802 yards yards for the season. He told reporters on Sunday that he wants to take some teammates, but minus Brady, out to dinner to celebrate.

“I’m going to have to bring out all the tight ends out to dinner, and a couple of the quarterbacks. I don’t bring Tom out, I’m going to bring the backup quarterbacks out to dinner and all that good stuff,” Gronkowski said jokingly.

Brady threw the banter back to Gronkowski during the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, January 10.

“That’s OK, I know what he eats,” Brady told host Jim Gray. “Let’s just say it’s not along the guidelines of TB12.”

Brady said he will invite linemen to dinner instead.

“I’m going to take my linemen out because those guys balled out all year. Maybe I’m going to take them to Morton’s and get them a nice steak because those boys deserve it. Those guys had a hell of a year. Tristan (Wirfs), Alex Cappa, (Ryan) Jensen, Donnie (Smith), and Ali Marpet, man, those guys balled out,” Brady told Gray. “Gronk can have his dinner with all his tight ends. I’m going out with the o-linemen. Sorry, Gronk, I’m going to miss you. Just make sure you’re not out too late.”

Brady: Gronkowski is ‘the Greatest Tight End in NFL History’

Brady didn’t just rib Gronkowski during Monday’s podcast. The Bucs quarterback praised his longtime teammate, too.

“He’s amazing, I mean, what he’s done this year,” Brady told Gray. “He just, the guy’s an incredible player, he’s a great teammate, and I think what he does day in and day out to prepare himself is what blows me away. I think he’s the greatest tight end in NFL history. What he does in the run game, the pass game, the kind of teammate he is, he’s amazing.”

Brady noted that other NFL team’s pursuits at tight end is a sign of Gronkowski’s greatness.

“Every year someone’s trying to find the next Rob Gronkowski, and that’s a very, very flattering thing for someone to say. All the scouts want to go, ‘This guy’s going to be the next Rob Gronkowski.’ And I’m always like, ‘No, there’s only one Rob Gronkowski,'” Brady told Gray.

Gronkowski Becomes Brady’s Prime Target Again

With the uncertainty surrounding receivers in the past month, Gronkowski emerged as the go-to guy in back-to-back games for the Bucs.

“Whenever Gronk’s in there, he’s a focal point,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media on Monday.





Gronkowski led the team in receptions and yards the past two games. He posted seven receptions for a season-high 137 yards against the Panthers. He tallied seven catches and 115 yards the week before against the New York Jets on Jan. 2.

Touchdowns between Gronkowski and Brady haven’t occurred as of late. They last connected for a touchdown on Dec. 5 against Atlanta. Gronkowski posted six touchdown catches this season.

