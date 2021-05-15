Tom Brady Sends Catchy Message to Rob Gronkowski on Birthday

Tom Brady gave Rob Gronkowski an idea on his birthday for the next time he wants to make a world-record catch. Gronkowski, who turned 32 on Friday, caught a football from a helicopter last week for a world record.

Brady wrote on Twitter to Gronkowski, “next time you need a ball dropped 600 feet out of the air in Tucson, just ask Maya (Brady).” The Bucs quarterback included a video of his niece, a UCLA softball star, launching her 11th home run in 2021 against Arizona, Gronkowski’s alma mater.

Hey @RobGronkowski next time you need a ball dropped 600 ft out of the air in Tucson just ask Maya https://t.co/qh8sydpCHT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 14, 2021

Tom Brady highlighted his niece a few times this year on social media, calling her the “most dominant athlete in the Brady family” in a March tweet. Maya Brady averages .346 at the plate with 36 RBI and 11 home runs through 39 games for the second-ranked Bruins.

Water Balloon Fight

Arizona football gave Gronkowski a shout-out on his birthday, “we know it’s not a pool party, but what better way to celebrate your birthday than a water fight with the Gronx Zoo!”

Gronkowski replied “Nothing like a Zona Zoo celebration! Gracias!” Gronkowski coached in the Wildcats spring game on April 24 and caught the world-record football drop.

Nothing like a Zona Zoo celebration! Gracias! https://t.co/ZSXmJLbazg — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 14, 2021

Gronkowski, who played tight end for the Wildcats in the late 2000s, helped the red team win 17-13 over fellow former Wildcat Tedy Bruschi’s white team. Gronkowski caught the winning touchdown. The players, coaches, and fans also had some fun with a water balloon fight.

Birthday Wishes Throwback Style

Gronkowski reacted to several birthday wishes on social media, including one from NFL Films, which highlighted his post-Super Bowl LV celebration with Brady. “Two tuddies throwback,” Gronkowski retweeted.

Gronkowski caught two touchdowns from Brady in the Super Bowl as the Bucs routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. They became the all-time leading quarterback-receiver playoff duo for touchdown passes with the scores.

“Way to go buddy, this is what we do,” Brady told Gronkowski in the video. “Two tuddies!”

“This is why we came here,” Gronkowski said.

“Two tuddies,” Brady exclaimed.

“I was saving them for the Super Bowl,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski on How Long Brady Will Play

Make-A-Wish Foundation Rhode Island shared a video on Gronkowski’s birthday of his video chat with wish kid and budding sports journalist, Cole Strzepek, who asked how much longer Brady will play.

By popular demand & in honor of @RobGronkowski's birthday today: More from Gronk's chat w/wish kid Cole. Here, Cole's got what it takes to be a sports journalist, working to break news on how long #Gronk thinks @TomBrady will continue playing & winning! #Buccaneers #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/2rx8beRavI — Make-A-Wish Mass RI (@MakeAWishMassRI) May 14, 2021

“Do you know when your friend, Tom Brady’s retiring,” Strzepek asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t think he’s going to retire for a while. I know he’s probably got at least I would say minimum two more seasons, two more minimum,” Gronkowski said. “I think he’s trying to claim that he’s just only going to do two more, but I think he’s going to play until — he’ll be 45 then, right, 45 or 46 after those two. I think he’ll play until about 48 years old, so I’d give him four more seasons. Not two more.”

“You heard it here,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Karaoke Gronk Next?

Gronkowski shared a Carpool Karaoke video on his birthday with actor Keegan-Michael Key, singing Eye of the Tiger, We are the Champions, and Ice, Ice Baby. “Yepp and what a gift it is. You’re welcome,” Gronkowski wrote.

“I’m thinking music is going to be my next career,” Gronkowski said on the video.

Yepp and what a gift it is. You’re welcome! https://t.co/CMrQzVn0Qg — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 15, 2021

