Report Speculates that Tom Brady Joining This Team is NFL’s “Worst Kept Secret”

The future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been a popular topic of conversation during the 2022 NFL season. Trade scenarios, a potential return to the New England Patriots and a second retirement have all been speculated in recent weeks.

One speculative scenario comes from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who reported on December 27 that the “worst-kept secret” across the league are rumors of a possible team-up involving Brady joining forces with Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton in the city of New Orleans with the Saints.

In addition, Florio’s source reportedly ruled out a Payton return to coaching for the open Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers positions, who both have interim head coaches for the rest of the season.

The speculation could be easy to dismiss if this was the first time Brady and Payton’s names were mentioned together.

Brady and Payton Rumors Started in Miami

The Miami Dolphins actually faced league discipline in the form of losing two draft picks and a $1.5 million dollar fine after an investigation concluded, which originally stemmed from former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, that the team violated the league’s anti-tampering policy by having “impermissible communications” with both Brady and Payton (through his agent, Don Yee).

Naturally, this development did not please NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said in a statement, “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”

The findings of these impermissible communications from the Dolphins dated back to as early as August 2019 with Brady, while he was still under contract with the New England Patriots and in December of 2021, while he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Are the Saints Truly Committed to Dennis Allen for 2023 if Payton is Open to Returning?

Where this speculation gets a bit murky is the recent report from Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan, who reported for FOX WVUE that his sources are saying that Allen’s job is “safe” heading into the upcoming 2023 season.

However, a lot can change when the coaching carousel begins at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

After all, Allen likely only got the Saints’ head coaching position because Payton decided to retire after more than a decade with the organization, which saw him amass a total record of 161-97 to go with a Super Bowl title.

The Saints’ record currently sits at 6-9, and Allen’s record as a head coach in the NFL is 14-37.

Brady is set to become a free agent in March and Payton is likely to draw a lot of interest from any team with a head coaching vacancy this offseason.

If Brady and Payton are both open to joining forces in the Big Easy, then it may be tough for Saints’ ownership to stick with Allen for another season.