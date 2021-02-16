Tom Brady Puts NFL on Notice With Post-Super Bowl Message

Gone are the days of boat parades with Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy, as the legendary quarterback has a message for the NFL and perhaps even his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. Brady is back to work as his TB12 health and fitness company tweeted out a photo of the quarterback and his personal trainer Alex Guerrero on the football field. It also looks like Brady already has a new hashtag for the 2021 season with #Eyeson8, a nod to his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title.

“Back to work. #EyesOn8,” TB12 Sports tweeted out on February 13.

Days later, Brady tweeted out one of his infamous videos focused on his fitness routines. Brady had a message for those doubting his TB12 methodology.

“Call it witchcraft,” the text of the video reads. “Call it voodoo. Doesn’t matter what you call it, but admit that it works. Daily habits, hard work, winning mindset. Keep going.”

Brady retweeted the video sent out from his company’s account and added a brief note. The Bucs quarterback had a message for the NFL and maybe even a few interested free agents.

“We are just over here staying pliable and winning Super Bowls,” Brady tweeted. “You’re welcome to join at any time…”

Here is a look at the video Brady tweeted out.

The Bucs Have Welcomed Brady’s Personal Trainer Alex Guerrero

Brady referenced some of the skepticism over his TB12 methods but simply points to the results. One of the points of tension between Brady and the Patriots was his relationship with Guerrero who Bill Belichick prohibited from being in the team facilities.

The Buccaneers took the opposite approach allowing Guerrero to work with other players on the roster. Guerrero could be seen at the Super Bowl wearing Bucs gear and celebrating with Brady on the field after the championship win.

“He has been fully integrated into the Bucs facility,” a source told CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora in September 2020. “He’s working with several other players who have been very receptive to what he and Tom are doing.”

Brady recently took to Twitter to thank Guerrero for all the work he has put in to help the quarterback maintain unprecedented success. He penned a heartfelt message to Guerrero noting, “words can’t express the bond we have formed over the past 17 years.”

“Words can’t express the bond we have formed over the past 17 years @AGuerreroTB12,” Brady tweeted. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life! We have spent countless hours together, laughing, crying and everything in between. I couldn’t do it without you! Love you my brother @tb12sports.”

Brady Will Have Knee Surgery Over the Offseason

Brady made it through the 2020 season without any injuries, but the quarterback is set to have minor knee surgery this offseason. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians described the upcoming procedure as a “minor cleanup.” Brady was seen wearing a knee brace during the Buccaneers’ championship celebration.

“He’s going to do a little cleanup,” Arians explained to the Tampa Bay Times.

It is the same leg that Brady sustained a torn ACL in 2010. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported the surgery is not the result of an injury suffered during the season but has been a planned procedure.

Days before the Super Bowl, Brady indicated he feels he will be even better with the Bucs next season. Brady was unable to have a traditional offseason given the workout and meeting restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

“As long as I’m playing, I want to improve and get better and I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year,” Brady said days before the Super Bowl. “I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train a lot better. Physically, next year, I’ll be in a better place. I know as soon as this game ends we’re on to next season. So, we’ll get ready for this season and then start thinking about next year.”

