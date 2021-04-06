Tom Brady Reveals Hilarious ‘Motive’ for Still Playing Football

Tom Brady kept his word after winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He went to Disney World with his family on Monday, which he and Rob Gronkowski said they would do following the Bucs 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Gronkowski went shortly after the Super Bowl. Though Brady waited longer, he humorously admitted that he really looked to going.

“I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

The Bucs reacted humorously, “we thought there was something more between us”, with a sad cat GIF.

Brady took in the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction while at Disney World. Brady made a lightsaber, rode the Millennium Falcon, and interacted with Chewbacca.

He went to Disney World! Seven-time Super Bowl Champion @TomBrady recently had an out-of-this world adventure while visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: https://t.co/ALYwbBRvAA #SBLV pic.twitter.com/QaCzq56xCs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 5, 2021

“That was awesome. That’s a great ride,” Brady said on the video about the “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” ride. “This is one of the best rides that I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

He also asked Chewbacca, “when’s the last time you got a haircut”? Brady also confirmed Chewbacca’s response, “long time ago.”

Brady added that the Star Wars attractions were the first thing he wanted to see at Disney World.

Super Bowl winners going to Disney World began in 1987 when former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms started the trend. Brady did it three times before — 2002, 2004, and 2019 — among his seven Super Bowl wins per the Orlando Sentinel’s Dewayne Bevil.

WFLA reported that Disney World didn’t have its parade with the Super Bowl MVP, which Brady won, because of COVID-19.

Brady’s Busy Offseason

Having offseason knee surgery hasn’t slowed Brady down.

He made a guest appearance on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” in March. Brady also launched a contest to support nonprofit Best Buddies. A charity golf tournament awaits him next per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

That’s all on top of spending time with his family and getting ready for the 2021 season, which he started began than a week after the season per his TB12 Twitter account.

Contract Extension

Brady signed an extension in March to play for the Bucs at least two more seasons.

He originally signed a two-year, $50 million contract as a free agent with the Bucs in 2020, leaving behind New England after 20 seasons. His extension consists of three voidable years according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady helped the Bucs on salary cap savings with the move, so management could re-sign all key free agents. The Bucs became the first Super Bowl-winning team since 1979 to return all of its starters with high hopes to win another Super Bowl.

Brady’s Future

Brady, 43, may play beyond his current contract as he’s expressed interest in playing past 45 years of age.

“Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that and, again, it’s a physical sport,” Brady in the Super Bowl opening night press conference. “Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. Again, it has to be a 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate over the years.”

The Bucs won’t presume on Brady playing close to his 50s though. Head coach Bruce Arians already mentioned the team’s openness to drafting a quarterback for the future in this year’s draft.