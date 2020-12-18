Tom Brady Sends Strong Message to Bucs HC Bruce Arians

If there really is tension between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians, both parties are doing their best to hide it as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their push toward the NFL playoffs. During his Week 15 press conference, Brady was once again asked about his relationship with Arians, and the quarterback described it as a “great relationship.” Brady went on to explain that he has not had as much one-on-one time with Arians as he typically would given the COVID-19 restrictions.

“I feel we have a great relationship,” Brady told ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “From the moment I got here, we’ve just had great dialogue and I certainly appreciate all the insight he gives me and the way he coaches and leads. It’s been a different year for all of us dealing with those type of circumstances where normally you would have opportunities to get to know each other in a different way. One thing that’s tough for all of us around the facility is you don’t get one-on-one time with anybody [and] you don’t get any personal time where you’d be sitting around talking and eating together. There’s no close contact, so every conversation is just very different than what it’s been in the past. We’re making the best of it.”

Arians Recently Said Brady Does ‘Not Get Enough Credit’

Arians has been blunt about Brady’s performance at times this season, but the Buccaneers head coach was singing his quarterback’s praises heading into Week 15. Arians emphasized that he believes Brady is not getting enough credit for his performance with his new team.

“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians said, per Pro Football Talk. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half [against] Minnesota — very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t [care] how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”

Brady on His Relationship With Arians: ‘It’s a Very Open & Honest Dialogue’

The Buccaneers have had their struggles this season, especially against the top teams on their schedule. Yet, the Bucs are on the verge of clinching a postseason berth, and the team has a strong defense and plenty of offensive weapons to make some noise in January. Brady described his relationship with Arians as an “open [and] honest dialogue.”

“It’s a very open [and] honest dialogue about how we think [and] certainly how I can be most effective,” Brady explained, per ESPN. “Any questions he has, we always have a great, open line of communication. I really enjoy my time getting to know him and I have great admiration for him as a coach, as a man, as what he is off the field and how he commands and leads the team.”

We will see if this open communication leads to playoff success. If the postseason started today, the Bucs would go on the road for a rematch against the Rams. It will be interesting to see if Tampa Bay can end up with a different result if the two teams square off in the playoffs.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Future