Tom Brady’s First Conversation with New Bucs QB Kyle Trask Revealed

Tom Brady is already at work making sure new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask feels like part of the team. During an interview with NFL Network, Trask revealed Brady called him a few days after the draft to set up a throwing session when he arrives in Tampa.

“Yeah, he [Brady] actually did, he reached out to me a couple of days after the draft and was checking in on when I am going to get into town, so we could get together and do some throwing and things like that,” Trask explained. “It meant a lot to me. Not only Tom, but a couple of other guys have reached out. So, you can definitely tell that they have a great culture and a great group of people in this building, and I can’t wait to get started.”

The Buccaneers shook up the draft by selecting Trask in the second round with the No. 64 pick. There is no quarterback controversy in Tampa Bay as the Bucs plan to sit Trask behind Brady for as long as TB12 wants to play.

Here is a look at Trask discussing his conversation with Brady.

Brady Had No Problem with the Bucs Drafting Trask

The Buccaneers selecting Trask was unlikely to take Brady by surprise as the team kept him in the loop that they could take a quarterback early if the right player fell to them. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians revealed he had been in communication with Brady throughout the draft.

“Oh Yeah, Tom and I talk all the time,” Arians told NFL Network. “He’s texting me back and forth, ‘Who do you think the next pick is going to be?’ He’s all in, man. Anything that makes our football team better for now and the future. Tom just wants to win. We talked about this, oh, a month or so ago, that this could possibly happen if the right guy fell.”

Trask was asked what he wanted to learn from playing behind Brady, but the rookie quarterback noted he is focused on helping the team win games. If all goes as planned, the Buccaneers could have their next starting quarterback on the roster whenever Brady retires.

“First and foremost, I just want to do whatever I can to help the team, and obviously, the goal is going to be to win another Super Bowl and that’s going to be my main focus,” Trask added. “And whatever I can do, at the end of the day, that’s going to lead the team in the right direction, I’ll be willing to do that.”

Licht on Potential QB Controversy: ‘Tom’s Going to Play as Long as Tom Wants to Play’

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht emphasized the team is not trying to push Brady into retirement. It should come as no surprise that Brady has the Bucs starting quarterback gig for as long as he wants.

“Oh, I think it will go very smooth,” Licht said in his day two post-draft press conference. “Tom’s the ultimate team guy, and I don’t think Tom is worried about anybody taking his job. We had some casual conversations throughout the last few weeks that a scenario might come up where we could take a quarterback. I don’t have many conversations with Tom about the draft, but he was totally fine. He wants what’s best for the team. So, Tom’s going to play as long as Tom wants to play. He’s earned that right.”