Tom Brady Reveals His Preferred Playoff Opponent for Bucs

Tom Brady did not directly say he wanted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round, but his smile tells fans all we needed to know. After Tampa Bay’s Wild Card win over Washington, Brady posted his traditional post-victory social media video. Prior to the Saints-Bears game, Brady asked fans who they wanted to see the Buccaneers play in the Divisional Round adding, “I think I know.”

“What’s up, guys? That was a great 60 minutes of football,” Brady noted in his Twitter video. “Our first playoff win, yesterday. It’s the middle of January. We’re still working. We’re still here. Round two next, who do you guys want us to play? I think I know. Let’s go!”

The Buccaneers lost both regular-season contests against the Saints, and Brady is clearly looking for a little postseason revenge. Tampa Bay had by far their worst game of the season when they last faced New Orleans in November resulting in a 38-3 defeat in primetime. Brady failed to throw a touchdown but had three interceptions against the Saints.

Here is a look at the video Brady posted hours before it was confirmed the Buccaneers would face the Saints in the next round.

Bruce Arians on Facing the Saints: ‘We’re a Better Football Team Than the Last Time We Played’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shot down the notion that the team would be rooting to face an opponent other than the Saints. Arians admitted they would love to have a home playoff matchup, but believes the Bucs are a “better football team” than the last time they squared off against the Saints.

“It doesn’t matter,” Arians said when asked about the Bucs’ next opponent. “We’re playing — that’s all that matters. We’re a better football team than the last time we played the Saints — if we go there. It doesn’t matter to me. …That part [a potential home game] I’ll root for. I will root for that.”

The Bucs did not get that home game, but they do have an opportunity to prove Arians’ claim correct. Tampa Bay will need to play much better in their third matchup to have a chance to advance to the NFC Championship.

Brees on Matchup vs. Bucs: ‘I Guess It Was Inevitable’

After the Saints’ win over the Bears, Drew Brees admitted he was expecting to see the Buccaneers at some point in the playoffs. Brees noted that he believes the Bucs became an instant contender after they signed Brady this offseason.

“Yeah, [I] don’t take it for granted,” Brees explained, via Fox News. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. And listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable.”

All signs point to Brady playing again next season regardless of the outcome of the postseason, but Brees’ future is less certain. Brees contemplated retirement last offseason but ended up returning to make another run, but the quarterback will face a similar decision in the coming months.

