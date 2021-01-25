Tom Brady Sends Strong Message on Underdog Bucs Making Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl in just Tom Brady’s first season with the franchise. Brady is okay making history by playing in the first home Super Bowl, but the Bucs quarterback wants to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy. As Brady pointed out, the Buccaneers could make history twice by not only making the Super Bowl but winning the title as well.

“It’s crazy that we’re the first team to do it — making history,” Brady noted, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. “That’s not where history has to end. We could be the first team to win it, as well, and that’s the key. We’ve just got to get back ready to work. It’s crazy, like this has never been done before and we’re doing it. It’s amazing. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m happy to be a part of it. I’m happy that everyone who’s (in) this organization is a part of it. . . . I just love it here, I love them and I’m happy that we’re doing it together.”

Brady may be the reason the Bucs got off to a hot start against the Packers, but it is the defense that sealed the victory. The Bucs quarterback threw an uncharacteristic three interceptions to go with his 280 passing yards and three touchdowns.

It may seem odd given the star power on the Bucs’ roster, but Tampa Bay has been underdogs for two straight weeks in the playoffs. The Buccaneers defense was able to take care of business against Drew Brees and now Aaron Rodgers to make history as the first team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Arians on Super Bowl: ‘Our Goal Was to Win It’

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also made it clear that the team is not satisfied with just making the Super Bowl. Arians emphasized that the Bucs started the season with the goal to win the Super Bowl, not just make the game.

“It was obviously the goal of ours to start the season, but getting to the Super Bowl wasn’t what our goal is,” Arians said, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Our goal was to win it.”

As for Brady, the quarterback is happy with his decision to move south noting after winning the NFC title that he has “loved coming to work every day.” Brady playing in a Super Bowl has become commonplace but for most of his teammates, it will be their first time.

“It’s been a great journey thus far,” Brady noted, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “We put the work in. Guys just embraced everything, really, when [Arians] got here last year. There was a lot of great things that were happening, a lot of great young players. I just made a decision. I’ve loved coming to work every day with this group of guys.”

Arians on Brady: ‘Nothing Phases Him’

Arians credited his defense for creating turnovers and making so many defensive stands. Brady may have had some shortcomings in the second half, but Arians discussed the quarterback’s ability to achieve first downs on the team’s final drive to run out the clock.

“The resiliency of the crew — the defense gritted their teeth and went out and got [the ball] back for us and we made some big, big plays,” Arians explained, per ESPN. “It’s just water off his back. It’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go get it.’ Nothing phases him.”

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Breaks Social Media Silence With Strong Message