Bucs’ Tom Brady Reacts Bluntly to Washington, Taylor Heinicke Loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly voiced his frustration over his team’s loss to a Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team.

Brady lasted a minute, 43 seconds at the podium with the media per ESPN’s Jenna Laine. He even asked the media to “make it quick”, and his comment in response to Laine said it all.

“I like to win,” Brady said.

Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021

Tampa Bay didn’t as Brady threw two interceptions in a 29-19 loss. Heinicke, an undrafted quarterback in 2015, out-dueled Brady with an 81.2% completion rate, 256 yards, and a touchdown. Media pundits and fans alike roasted Brady on Twitter amid the loss to a team and quarterback the Bucs barely beat in last season’s Wild Card round.

“We just never really played on our teams,” Brady told the media. “Played from behind the whole game. They played a good game … they had a good plan.”

“Not a great day of football for us,” Brady added. “Doesn’t matter who you play … we have a bunch of self-inflicted errors, too. We’ve got to eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.”

For Heinicke, it did matter who he played and won against on Sunday. He got emotional and called it a dream to win against a Brady-led team per WTKR3’s Megan Plain.

“It’s the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn’t playing,” Heinicke said. “I always told myself that if I get another chance to play, I’m gonna go out there and do something great.”

Taylor Heinicke got emotional when asked about balling out against Tom Brady #WashingtonFootball "It's the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn't playing. I always told myself that if I get another chance to play, I'm gonna go out there and do something great." pic.twitter.com/pz9a52aBDz — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) November 14, 2021

Brady’s Blunt Analysis of Interceptions

Brady didn’t downplay throwing two interceptions in the first quarter that gave Washington a world of momentum and led to a 13-0 deficit.

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” Brady said

Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. pic.twitter.com/DHXxvg021N — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 14, 2021

Brady tried to leave immediately before getting asked another question, but he eventually wiggled his way out of the interview room when asked about pre-snap penalties.

“Can’t run a play,” Brady reacted.

Overall, the Bucs committed six penalties for 43 yards.

Brady rebounded after the picks to throw two touchdowns in the second half and finished with 220 yards on 23-34 passing. Cameron Brate and Mike Evans caught the touchdowns, pulling the Bucs within 23-19.

Tampa Bay’s defense couldn’t make one last stop and get the ball back.

“We gotta get better,” Brady said.

Concerning Turns for Bucs?

For a second-straight game, the Bucs lost to a team led by a backup quarterback.

Tampa Bay fell to a Trevor Siemian-led New Orleans Saints squad 36-27 in Week 8. In both that game and at Washington, Brady gave the Bucs a chance to rally late. At New Orleans, the Bucs defense gave up a Saints field goal, which forced Brady and the offense to rally again — resulting in a pick-six. At Washington, the Bucs defense couldn’t make one last stop against Heinicke and company.

The Bucs also didn’t deliver after the bye week, the complete opposite of last season when the team reeled off eight-straight wins to claim the Lombardi Trophy. While only four weeks of regular season action remained in 2020 after the bye, the Bucs have seven more games left this time.

The Bucs can put aside Sunday’s loss and focus on the first of the next seven contests as quickly as Brady dismissed himself from the interview room.

“They all count the same,” Brady told the media.