Tom Brady’s Company Shares Cryptic Tweet on Future

Shortly after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss, Tom Brady‘s health and wellness company, TB12 Sports, dropped a potential hit on the quarterback’s future.

“You win or you learn,” TB12 Sports tweeted on Sunday, January 23. “There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall, you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up … because even greater things are coming.”

The company added the hashtag #KeepGoing afterward.

It all could hint at Brady, 44, planning to play out the final year of his contract in 2022 to seek another Super Bowl ring. However, “greater things” could be about his family and life plans after football instead of another ring.

Brady didn’t want to talk about his future following the 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Truthfully guys, I’m thinking about this game,” Brady told the media. “I’m not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. I’ll just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at,” he added, regarding his future.

Brady’s NBC Comments Have Similarities to TB12 Tweet

Brady’s vision on how he wants to end his career seems to align with what TB12 tweeted.

The Bucs quarterback described his perfect ending when he talked with NBC’s Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth the day before the Bucs-Rams game.

“Winning the Super Bowl, but I don’t know that’s this year,” Brady said per NBC. “I’d love to end on a Super Bowl. … But I think I’ll know when I know. … But there’s a lot that’s inconclusive.”

Tom Brady on retirement. pic.twitter.com/5UBwLoyvqQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2022

Brady clearly wants to end with a Super Bowl instead of playoff loss, but his pregame statement and the TB12 tweet still both leave things inconclusive.

Mike Evans Hints at Closure to Brady Era?

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans started his postgame comments by calling Sunday’s loss the “toughest” in his career.

Evans, who faced questions about Brady’s future, expressed his appreciation for playing with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2020 after two decades in New England.

“I said the last two years I’m super appreciative he came to Tampa Bay,” Evans told the media on Sunday. “Nobody knew he was even leaving New England. Just very privileged to play with him.”





Brady’s Criteria for Retirement

Brady has laid out multiple points over the years on how he will decide to call it a career.

He often says that he wants to play until age 45, which he turns in August. Bucs general manager Jason Licht welcomed Brady to play until age 50, but Brady said that’s not realistic for himself in a 2021 interview with USA Today.

Factors that impact Brady on retirement timing are primarily his family and his quality of play. He shared those thoughts with broadcaster Jim Gray in 2021.

“My kids and my family is certainly very important and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too,” Brady said.





He added that he expects to keep “playing at a championship level” if he does play.

“If I am, I’m going to play [and] I’m going to compete because I love it, and I love playing the game,” Brady said.