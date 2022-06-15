Lightning Star Says Tom Brady Helped Chase for Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos credited Tom Brady as more than a coincidental part of the NHL team’s success.

“I’ve taken up the TB12 Method,” Stamkos told ESPN. “I eat kale. I’m not as die-hard as Tom, I don’t think. But they have the TB12 clinic up in Tampa, and I’m a frequent flier there.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s health and wellness company has become a popular resource for professional athletes since his first book release in 2017.

Since Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cups. The Lightning seek a three-peat when the finals get underway in Denver on Wednesday, June 15.

“We always joke that Tom Brady comes, coincidence that he comes and all these championships? I don’t know, but it’s sure a fun story,” Stamkos told ESPN.

Other professional sports teams thriving with Brady in town has happened before. The Boston Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox all won titles during Brady’s 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots.

Stamkos also shared that he’s big into fantasy football. He didn’t share if he uses Bucs offensive players or the defense of his fantasy team.

Brady Draws Former Teammates to Tampa Bay

Brady’s effect on the Bucs has included former teammates joining him in Tampa Bay since his 2020 arrival.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski did it first followed by wide receiver Antonio Brown. Three more former New England teammates joined Brady this year. That’s guard Shaq Mason, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and defensive back Logan Ryan.

“It feels good,” Brady told the media on June 9. “And it feels good because you know what those guys are capable of. I think they have a very high expectation for their level of play. ”

“When you’ve been in the trenches with those guys, you know what they’re all about. I think the more of those guys you have – that caliber of player that can play at a championship level— the better it is,” Brady added.

Brady: ‘It Feels Like a Long Time Ago’

Brady and the Bucs couldn’t keep pace with the Lightning and win back-to-back titles, falling short against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

After a 41-day retirement, Brady opted to return to the Bucs and cited “unfinished business” in reference to the playoff loss. The Bucs look to win a second Super Bowl in three years this coming season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“It feels like a long time ago,” Brady told the media on June 9. “A lot has happened between now and then. It was just a lot of different things. It was a while ago. I feel like I’ve kind of moved past that point to be honest. But I’m happy I’m back with my teammates.”

“It’s going to be a great year,” Brady added. “We’re going to work really hard. We have high expectations for what we are trying to accomplish. We’ve got a lot of good players – it doesn’t matter much – we’ve got to go out and do it. We’ve got to go earn it. We’ve got some competitive practices coming up. I’m most excited about this team and what we can try to accomplish.”