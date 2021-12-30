Tom Brady, Bucs Pay Heartfelt Tributes to John Madden

When Tom Brady took the NFL by surprise in a 2001 Super Bowl run, the late John Madden had high praise for him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hasn’t forgotten it and honored Madden on Tuesday, Dec. 28, on Instagram after learning of Madden’s passing. Brady led the New England Patriots to a first-ever Super Bowl win in 2002, which Madden did the color commentary for. Madden, 85, had a Hall of Fame careers as an NFL coach and broadcaster in addition to being the face of a long-term NFL video game line.

“John called our first Super Bowl,” Brady wrote. “He was always good to me. RIP. A legend of our game. My condolences and love to the Madden family.”

Brady led a game-winning drive in Super Bowl XXXVI with the game tied 17-17 in the final minute. Patriots kicker Adam Vinateri won it on a field goal after Brady completed five passes to get the team in field goal range.

“I’ll tell ya, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps,” Madden said in the broadcast.

In honor of the late, great John Madden: "I'll tell ya, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps" pic.twitter.com/4lNX7C510m — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 29, 2021

The following season, Madden expressed his confidence in Brady having a great future in the NFL.

“Is he a one-year wonder, or is he going to be something for real? I feel that he’s going to be for real,” Madden said.

John Madden and Al Michaels talking about Tom Brady, 19 years ago today. Madden: "I feel that he's going to be for real." pic.twitter.com/HW6Ogh2dOs — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 10, 2021

Nine Super Bowls and six championships later, Brady more than confirmed that Madden was correct. Notably, Brady appeared on the cover of the Madden video games twice in 2018 and 2021, the final one during Madden’s life.

Brady was one of several Bucs players and coaches to recognize Madden on social media since his passing.

Richard Sherman: ‘It Was One of My Greatest Honors’

Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman, who entered the NFL two years after Madden’s 2009 retirement from broadcasting, shared his condolences. Sherman never played in a game that Madden called, but the former Seattle Seahawks star made it on the cover of the “Madden 15” video game.

“R.I.P. to John Madden,” Sherman wrote. “It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation!”

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

It’s worth noting that Madden himself saw the video game, which began in 1988, as a football teaching tool according to Sporting News’ Joe Rivera. Two other current Bucs have appeared on the cover besides Brady and Sherman — Rob Gronkowski in 2017 and Antonio Brown in 2019.

Bruce Arians ‘Reinvented Himself’

Similar to Brady, Madden had high regard for current Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

In a 2015 interview with Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer, Madden said Arians “reinvented himself” in climbing the NFL coaching ladder. Arians had been head coach of the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons at that point after two decades as an assistant.

“The Bruce Arians I knew isn’t the same Bruce Arians I see now,” Madden told Farmer. “Some guys never get their chance. He was ready for his chance.”

Arians shared a tribute to Madden on Tuesday.

RIP to the legend and Hall of Famer John Madden pic.twitter.com/kU05xxrk56 — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) December 29, 2021

Madden is survived by his wife, Virginia Fields, their two sons Michael and Joseph, and grandchildren.