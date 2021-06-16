Tom Brady Savagely Throws More Shade at Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady is not letting Aaron Rodgers live down the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. For the second time in just a few weeks, Brady took a shot at the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal when trailing by eight points with just over two minutes remaining in the contest.

Brady will be paired with Phil Mickelson as they take on Rodgers along with Bryson DeChambeau in an exhibition golf contest called The Match on July 6th. The four athletes took part in a promotional press conference for the event which featured some friendly banter, especially from Brady.

“I do think you do have a partner that would probably like to go for it a little more often than he has in the past,” Brady said of Rodgers during the press conference. “So, Bryson, I’m glad you’re encouraging him to kind of go for it when it’s on the line. Rather than just knocking it in the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot.”

DeChambeau responded by emphasizing that Rodgers would have the freedom to perform how he wanted on the golf course. Rodgers made a bit of a self-deprecating joke while also taking a subtle jab at the Packers.

“Well, I usually don’t get the option in my experience,” Rodgers responded.

Here is a look at the epic exchange between the legendary quarterbacks.

How many times do you think I can make this joke before July 6th? @AaronRodgers12 @PhilMickelson @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/7vkjTtCPJ9 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2021

Brady: ‘We Know Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Going For It’

When The Match was announced in May, Brady began taking shots at Rodgers. Brady also referenced the Packers deciding to go for a field goal against the Bucs in the NFC Championship.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson,” Brady tweeted on May 26. “@b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it.”

We will see if Rodgers gets his revenge on the course, but we can be sure Brady has more jokes saved up before July 6th arrives. Rumors continue to swirl around Rodgers’ future with the Packers as the franchise quarterback’s relationship with the team appears to have deteriorated.

The Buccaneers Could Use More Shotgun Formation with Brady

Brady is recovering from offseason knee surgery but recently took part in the Bucs minicamp without any hiccups. The Bucs star also posted a video on Instagram showing off some on-field work as he ran without a knee brace. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated that Brady could take more passes out of shotgun to ease some of the pressure on his knee.

“We talked to him a little bit about maybe practicing more in the shotgun, just to save those three or four steps,” Arians told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, via Pro Football Talk. “They add up, especially through training camp. Maybe put a little pistol in, some things where you don’t have to do as man steps, which I’ve done with injured guys in the past. Just watch him every single day, have great lines of communication. That’s why we talk every week throughout the whole offseason.”