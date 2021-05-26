Tom Brady Throws Major Shade at Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady is squaring off against Aaron Rodgers, but it is not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Green Bay Packers. Brady is once again teaming up on the golf course with PGA legend Phil Mickelson in The Match against the duo of Rodgers along with Bryson DeChambeau.

The Brady-Rodgers golf duel will take place on July 6 in Big Sky, Montana. The Bucs quarterback wasted no time getting the trash talk going.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson,” Brady said on Twitter. “@b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it Rolling on the floor laughing.”

Brady is clearly taking a jab at the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal with 2:05 left in the NFC Championship despite being down eight points. The Buccaneers star did not stop there taking the trash talk to Instagram as well.

“Two champions vs a scientist and a jeopardy host,” Brady noted on Instagram.

Brady also posted a series of memes which included another shot at the Packers.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Rodgers Adopted Some of the TB12 Methods

It is all in good fun as Brady appears to have a good relationship with Rodgers. During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed Rodgers has adopted some of Brady’s health and fitness practices.

“I had a conversation with Aaron Rodgers about this a couple years ago,” Breer noted. “We talked about him falling in the draft, and he said that doesn’t really motivate him anymore. He’s like, it’s hard when you’ve had the success that he’s had for that to motivate you anymore. So, his new motivation he said was, ‘I’m going to see how long I can keep playing at this level.’ And he actually bought Tom Brady’s book, like the TB12 method and adopted some of the principles there.”

Rodgers on Brady: ‘He’s Been an Icon at the Position’

The golf course will be the only time Rodgers and Brady square off this year unless the Bucs take on the Packers in a playoff rematch. This is assuming Rodgers is still with the Packers as trade rumors continue to swirl around the Green Bay quarterback.

The Buccaneers and Packers are not scheduled to play again in 2021 but did tangle twice last season. Prior to their October matchup, Rodgers discussed the admiration he has for Brady.

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long,” Rodgers noted at the time, per Boston.com. “He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence. I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”