Bucs Playoff Hype Video Has Tom Brady Narrating

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff hype video features a familiar voice in quarterback Tom Brady.
The Bucs’ first-year signal-caller does the narration for the team’s playoff hype video, released earlier in the week, celebrating its first postseason trip since the 2007 season.
Brady hasn’t been a stranger to narrating hype videos this season as he did one for former Bucs quarterback Trent Dilfer’s high school team in Tennessee in November.
