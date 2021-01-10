Bucs Playoff Hype Video Has Tom Brady Narrating

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff hype video features a familiar voice in quarterback Tom Brady.

The Bucs’ first-year signal-caller does the narration for the team’s playoff hype video, released earlier in the week, celebrating its first postseason trip since the 2007 season.

Brady hasn’t been a stranger to narrating hype videos this season as he did one for former Bucs quarterback Trent Dilfer’s high school team in Tennessee in November.

