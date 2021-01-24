Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Sends Message to Buccaneers

As Tom Brady attempts to make the Super Bowl for the first time with an NFC team, the quarterback’s wife Gisele Bundchen even has the dogs decked out in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear. Prior to the Bucs-Saints game, Bundchen posted a photo of herself wearing a Brady jersey and the family’s two dogs wearing Tampa Bay bandannas.

Bundchen took to Twitter to celebrate the Bucs’ upset victory over the Saints. Based on Bundchen’s message, it will be interesting to see if Brady’s family makes the trip to Lambeau Field for the NFC Championship.

“Green Bay here we come !!!!! 🤛🏼,” Bundchen tweeted.

Brady Recently Opened Up About Challenges in the Couple’s Marriage

Shortly after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, the quarterback did a lengthy interview on The Howard Stern Show where he opened up about needing to shift his mentality in their marriage. Brady revealed that Bundchen did not feel he “was doing my part for the family.”

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” Brady noted in April 2020, per ETOnline. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season would end, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Brady noted that he had to come to the realization that Bundchen also had her own dreams. The Bucs quarterback admitted he had to “check myself” in order to improve their relationship.

“And that was a big part of our marriage,” Brady added. “I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams too. It’s not just doing this and this. You better start taking care of things at the house.'”

Gisele on Leaving the Patriots: ‘Boston Has Been So Good to Us & Will Always Be in Our Hearts’

The couple may no longer be living in the northeast, but Bundchen revealed she will always have a place in her heart for the Boston area. After Brady signed with the Buccaneers, Bundchen posted a lengthy Instagram message thanking Patriots fans for their support over the last two decades.

“What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts,” Bundchen explained. “We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Are Building a Dream House in Florida: Report