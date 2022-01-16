Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes Hilarious Statement About Staying in Eagles Game

Waiting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sit Tom Brady with a 31-0 lead kept fans on pins and needles much more than Sunday’s Wild Card game ever did.

“They were. I understand that,” Brady told FOX’s Erin Andrews with a smile after a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 16. “They’ve been great all year. It’s nice having them back. Great turnout today, and we’re going to need it next week, too.”

A third or fourth sack couldn’t move Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to pull Brady. Then, it became impossible to pull the 44-year-old quarterback when the Eagles put up 15 fourth quarter points.

Brady then finished off the Eagles with a 9-play, 30-yard drive that ate up 3:34 of time. Before all of that, fans and media pundits alike ranted on Twitter about Brady staying in the game.

Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman attributed it to motivation on Brady’s part before the Eagles made it a two-score game.

“Tom Brady wins a playoff game by 30 on the same week (Bill) Belichick loses a playoff game by 30… think he wasn’t a little bit motivated for this one,” Kleiman tweeted. “He’s still in the game up 31-7 with less than 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter for no apparent reason.”

Tom Brady wins a playoff game by 30 on the same week Belichick losses a playoff game by 30… think he wasn't a little bit motivated for this one? He's still in the game up 31-7 with less than 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter for no apparent reason. Throwing for a 1st down.. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2022

Earlier, one fan, Just at @ItsCoachiola, tweeted a thought that likely encapsulated many other fans’ musings.

“It’s 31-0. Why is Tom Brady still in the game getting sacked in the fourth quarter,” he wrote.

It’s 31-0. Why is Tom Brady still in the game getting sacked in the 4th Quarter? #Buccaneers — Justin (@ItsCoachiola) January 16, 2022

“Tom Brady still being in this game and taking sacks is indefensible,” Ronald Toothe tweeted.

Tom Brady still being in this game and taking sacks is indefensible — Ronald Toothe (@_QuoththeRavens) January 16, 2022

Brady the Surgeon

Before Brady’s lengthy stay on the field caused fears of injury and needing a surgeon, the Bucs quarterback surgically dissected the Eagles defense with two touchdowns and more than 200 yards passing through almost three quarters.

“Once Tom figures you out, you’re in trouble,” Arians said. “The wind didn’t affect him at all. He was extremely accurate (and) on the right guys.”





Play



Bruce Arians on 31-15 Win Over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round | Press Conference Head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media following the Wild Card Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/de… Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tampabaybucc… Follow… 2022-01-16T22:18:48Z

“That was a dime he threw to Mike for that long touchdown,” Arians added.

Brady connected with Evans on a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 31-0.

Brady released the ball quicker than anyone in the NFL this season on Sunday according to Next Gen Stats. He clocked an average release time of 2.17 seconds.

Tom Brady's average time to throw of 2.17 seconds was the fastest by any qualifying quarterback in a game this season.@TomBrady by Air Yards

🔸 Under 10: 25/31, 184 yards, TD

🔸 Over 10: 4/5, 87 yards, TD#PHIvsTB | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/SnQ79s2VMj — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 16, 2022

Brady hit his only deep shot of more than 20 yards to Evans, and the veteran quarterback went 6-8 on passes for 10 or more yards. Brady finished with 271 yards on 29-37 passing and a 115.2 quarterback rating.

“He’s a surgeon,” Arians said.

Brady’s Protection Getting Dinged

Brady stayed upright most of the day except for taking four sacks, but the Bucs offensive line didn’t stay as healthy.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs injured his ankle and attempted to return to the game. He didn’t last long, and the Bucs listed him as out for the game.

Arians said training staff is “working on that ankle non-stop” after the game.

Center Ryan Jensen got hurt during the Bucs’ second drive of the game but returned to action.