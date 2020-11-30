Buccaneers’ Vanilla Offense Slammed by Former Pro Bowl QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense continues to underachieve, and CBS Sports’ Tony Romo believes there are major flaws in the play-calling from Bruce Arians’ coaching staff. Throughout the Bucs-Chiefs broadcast, Romo consistently remarked about the lack of pre-snap motion as well as play-action calls for Tom Brady to utilize. Romo is voicing what many NFL analysts have complained about as the Buccaneers offense continues to struggle.

“Everything Romo is saying about Brady is on point right now,” The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo pointed out on Twitter. “Arm is not the issue. Saying ‘they line up and read after the snap too much.’ Why would you change everything he was comfortable with in an offense?”

During the Buccaneers-Rams matchup, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky called the team’s offense “stale” and “predictable”.

“Whatever happens for the rest of this game the @Buccaneers offensive scheme is trash,” Orlovsky tweeted. “Stale. Predictable. Stagnant. I was dead wrong-the @Saints are the team to beat in the NFC.”

Romo later praised some of the changes to the Bucs offensive play-calling against the Rams noting there was “signs of life.” The former Cowboys quarterback added the Bucs are starting to add more of the plays from the Patriots offensive system where Brady thrived for so many years.

Arians Shot Down the Idea of Byron Leftwich No Longer Calling Offensive Plays

Arians made it clear that he does not plan to relieve offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich of his play-calling duties. The Buccaneers head coach backed Leftwich’s performance against the Rams and put the blame on the execution.

“I thought he called a good ballgame,” Arians said after the Buccaneers’ loss to the Rams. “We just got to execute better. When guys are open, we got to hit them. We can’t misread coverage. We have to protect a little bit better when we do have guys deep and let him hit that guy instead of having that pressure that cost us an interception. Just, as a collective, everybody’s got to play better.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Buccaneers Signing Antonio Brown