Bucs Linked to Former 16-0 QB in Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go from one former 16-0 quarterback to another, albeit at different levels, if the team can land Trey Lance to replace Tom Brady.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, via sources, that the San Francisco 49ers “received inquiries from several teams looking into a potential trade” for Lance. Rapoport added that the 49ers were “fielding the calls, not making them” regarding Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam named the Bucs as one of the “top landing spots” for Lance. Brady, who went 16-0 in 2007 with the New England Patriots before a Super Bowl loss, retired from the Bucs after the 2022 season and 23 years in the NFL. The Bucs signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal, but the Bucs could still make a move a long-term answer at quarterback.

“The Bucs are unlikely to contend for a Super Bowl without Brady under center, so they could be eyeing next year’s draft to find their franchise quarterback,” Sam wrote. “However, adding Lance would allow the team to accelerate its impending rebuild.”

Lance became a top draft prospect in 2020 after a 16-0 sophomore season at North Dakota State in 2019. He threw for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns versus zero interceptions, and he ran for 1,100 yards 14 for the Bison FCS national championship squad. He didn’t get a chance in 2020 to repeat his performance due to COVID, but, despite the small sample size, the 49ers traded up in the 2021 draft to grab him.

Because Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries in 2022, Brock Purdy emerged as the new starter with a 6-0 record, including the playoffs. Rapoport noted that Purdy “is likely the future starter” but could miss the 2023 season due to a severe elbow injury. Rapoport also noted that “no trade is imminent” with Lance at the moment.

How the Bucs Could Trade for Lance

If the 49ers will trade Lance, the Bucs could trade linebacker Devin White or draft picks for Lance. White requested a trade this offseason, but the Bucs claim intentions to keep him. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that the Bucs could trade White if the right deal cam along.

Lance has two years left on his rookie deal, and he will make $3.76 million guaranteed in 2023. He will make $5.31 million in 2024 before a team would need to offer him a fifth-year option.

The Bucs could part ways with White and save $11.7 million in cap space this year. White will play on his fifth-year option in 2023 before he becomes a free agent in 2024.

Lance Could Need Time

Landing Lance wouldn’t require the Bucs to start him right away, either. The Bucs have Mayfield and Kyle Trask battling for a starting job, which could give Lance time to recover from his injury “and develop properly without the pressure of starting” as Sam noted.

While Lance has impressed at times, he only has four career starts in two years with 797 yards for five touchdowns versus three interceptions. He hasn’t match his NDSU rushing prowess with the 49ers in that span amid 235 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries.