Buccaneers Unveil Threads for Playoff Dress Rehearsal

Tampa Bay will go with its newest look this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons for the regular season finale at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers announced going with the all-pewter look on Wednesday via Twitter.

All-pewter became a new option for the Bucs following the uniform overhaul between the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Bucs first wore all-pewter in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, a 28-10 victory on the road. Tampa’s second time donning all pewter didn’t go as well in a 27-24 loss at home against the Los Angeles Rams, the last time Bucs superstar Tom Brady posted a quarterback rating under 90.

Brady and the Bucs will look to end the regular season on a high note and secure the fifth seed for the NFC Playoffs. The Bucs will play in the postseason for the first time since 2007.

