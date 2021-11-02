Buccaneers Could Trade For Houston CB Vernon Hargreaves III: Report

As the trade deadline looms, Tampa Bay could have former Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III in mind to address its injury-riddled secondary.

Hargreaves, who plays for the Houston Texans, surfaced as one of “solid options” for the Bucs to pursue at cornerback according to Bleacher Report’s Erin Walsh. She noted that “it’s unclear which cornerbacks the Bucs might be targeting” and included Joe Haden of the Pittsburgh Steelers or Kyle Fuller of the Denver Broncos as other possibilities.

While the Texans have Hargreaves listed as first string on the defensive depth chart, he’s played more of a reserve role this season according to Walsh. Hargreaves has 27 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception in eight games played this season.

He has “struggled in the Houston secondary” though and could “benefit from a change of scenery”, Walsh noted.

Hargreaves, a Tampa native, would return home, too. He started his career with the Bucs as the 11th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. In almost four seasons with the Bucs, he tallied 125 tackles, 19 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Tampa Bay waived Hargreaves after benching him during the 2019 season due to underperforming after receiving a fifth-year option on his rookie contract according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. The Texans then claimed him, and he played in six more games that season. He played in all 16 games last season for the Texans, too.

Urgent Need For Bucs

Tampa Bay will likely make a move for cornerback according to “some in league circles” as reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The Bucs aren’t out of the woods when it comes to the secondary’s health. Cornerback Richard Sherman isn’t all the way back from hamstring injury, and Dee Delaney, who had filled in late, has an ankle injury.

Original starters Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III remain out with injuries — both on injured reserve.

Amid the injuries and a 20th ranked pass defense, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians didn’t sound too urgent about finding someone via a trade.

“No, we just keep playing with the guys we got and see what happens,” Arians said after a Week 6 win at Philadelphia. “See how long (of an) injury it is and next man up.”

That wait may have ended after Sunday’s 36-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs gave up 159 yards passing and a touchdown by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian. The Bucs also gave up its highest point total of the season.

Arians Asking For ‘Extraordinary’ Deal For Top Trade Candidate

How the Bucs would acquire Hargreaves — or any quality cornerback — remains to be seen.

It’s possible the Bucs could trade running back Ronald Jones II though Arians shot that down originally. Arians changed his tune after the loss to the Saints.

“It would have to be something really, really special. Because I love the way he’s running,” Arians told the media on Monday according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It’s just one nick on Leonard and then Rojo’s the guy. And so to me, it’s still a great one-two punch. It would have to be extraordinary.”