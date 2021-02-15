Former Bucs Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Dead at 38

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers community is mourning the death of former wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead on Monday, February 15 at the age of 38, according to the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office. Jackson was reported missing by family members last Wednesday, February 10 and was tragically found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida just days later.

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office provided further details in an official statement posted on Facebook:

According to hotel staff, Jackson, who is a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying in a room since that date. On February 10, HCSO spoke with Jackson’s family members who called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed on February 11. The following day, February 12, HCSO located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled. Jackson was located deceased at approximately 11:30 a.m. on February 15 in his hotel room by a housekeeper. There are no apparent signs of trauma. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records. HCSO has notified Jackson’s next of kin of his passing.

Jackson leaves behind his wife of nearly 10 years, Lindsey VanDeweghe, and three children: Carter, Amaya and Dominick. According to Journalistate, the family resided in a $3.5 million mansion in the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.

Jackson’s Cause of Death Is Unknown as Hillsborough County Conducts a Full Investigation

.@HCSOSheriff is investigating the death of former Bucs player, Vincent Jackson. Investigators say the 38-year-old was found dead Monday morning at the Homewood Suites in Brandon with no apparent signs of trauma. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. pic.twitter.com/j8EYV1uxwh — Haley Hinds FOX 13 (@HaleyHinds) February 15, 2021

Hillsborough County is conducting an active investigation as to what happened to Jackson. The department explained that there were “no apparant signs of trauma” when Jackson was found dead in the Brandon hotel room. Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a statement describing the longtime NFL receiver as “a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Chronister explained. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.

“We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Follow the Heavy on Buccaneers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jackson Was a 3-Time Pro Bowl Receiver for the Bucs & Chargers

And on the field, what made Vincent Jackson so special was he was a vertical receiver that a QB could trust to always make a play in a contested catch situation. We so it saw often with him and Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/H1aAawIpmC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 15, 2021

Jackson, who entered the league as a second-round draft pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2005, played in the NFL for 12 seasons and spent his final five years in Tampa. The 6-foot-5 wideout notched three straight seasons of more than 1,000 yards with the Bucs from 2012 to 2014, including a career-high 1,384 yards along with eight touchdowns in his first year in Tampa.

After amassing 540 receptions, 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns, Jackson officially retired from football in 2018 after sitting out the 2017 campaign recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament the year prior. His 57 receiving touchdowns are tied for the 100th most in league history.

On Monday, Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer issued a statement on behalf of the organization, in which he expressed that the “four consecutive nominations he earned as our Walton Payton Man of the Year” were among Jackson’s most telling achievements.

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

ESPN’s Jenna Laine described Jackson as a “cherished member of the Buccaneers and our community.”

I have no words. I’m in complete shock. I needed to pull over while driving. This is crushing in every possible way. Vincent Jackson was a cherished member of the Buccaneers and our community. https://t.co/AWWEhEpwDB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 15, 2021

Among Jackson’s final social media posts was this celebratory Instagram below cheering on the Bucs’ playoff run with an old practice photo of himself wearing his signature No. 83.

During a May 2020 interview on WFAN New York, Jackson reflected on the Buccaneers adding Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

“The expectations of adding these two pieces, yeah, it’s good on paper,” Jackson explained, via Joe Bucs Fan. “It’s good buzz, but how does this really, you know, play out? We don’t know. We just gotta be patient. We gotta trust Bruce Arians to just continue to build a program and a culture in that team. And we’ll see. We’ll see how the cards lay out.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Sends Epic Message to Bucs Prior to Super Bowl [WATCH]