Brady Called Out by Chiefs Star: ‘He Called Me Something I Won’t Repeat’

One of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl LV was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady jawing with Kansas City Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Things did not stop there as Mathieu took to Twitter to sound off on his verbal tussle with Brady then deleted the tweet, per Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under the bus as if I did something or said something to him,” Mathieu noted on Twitter. “Go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him. I show grace.”

Mathieu also added another now-deleted tweet complaining about getting a penalty after the Bucs scored. The Chiefs safety believes it was Brady who was at fault for the incident.

“He’s clearly chasing me but I got flagged…lol,” Mathieu said, per Yahoo Sports.

Here is a screenshot of Mathieu’s deleted tweet.

Tyrann Mathieu just deleted this tweet about Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/adlSy9PaYQ — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) February 8, 2021





Mathieu After the Super Bowl: ‘I Never Really Saw That Side of Tom Brady’

Mathieu also discussed the incident during his post-game press conference as the safety seemed perplexed by the heated exchange. The “Honey Badger” admitted he “never really saw that side of Tom Brady” before their Super Bowl clash.

“I thought I played as hard as I can today,” Mathieu explained, per Pro Football Talk. “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”



Evans on Seeing Brady Go After Mathieu: ‘We Love That S—‘

After the game, Mike Evans was asked about how the team reacted to seeing Brady go after an opposing player. The Bucs star receiver explained that seeing Brady talk trash to Mathieu gave the whole team a boost.

“I don’t know what it does for him (Brady’s game), but for us? We love that s—,” Evans told NFL Network, per Pewter Report’s Jon Ledyard.



Brady Reportedly Texted Mathieu an Apology After the Super Bowl

Brady appears to have had a change of heart after the game regretting some of his in-game banter with Mathieu. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Brady texted an apology to Mathieu after the Super Bowl.

“Immediately after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady texted an apology to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu for several on-field verbal altercations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation,” Laine detailed. “Brady apologized to Mathieu for losing his composure in the moment of the game, of which Mathieu said, ‘I’ve never really seen that side of him.'”

What did Brady say to Mathieu that stoked the controversy? As the video below shows, it had something to do with Brady telling Mathieu he was going after him all game long. There was likely some more colorful language that the television footage did not pick up.

Brady tells Mathieu he's going at him all game. goes after him. then lets him know he went after him. pic.twitter.com/e5urtsD839 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2021

