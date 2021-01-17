Tom Brady & Wife Gisele Are Building a Dream House in Florida: Report

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen appear to be adjusting to life in Florida just fine since the quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The couple recently purchased a waterfront lot on Indian Creek Island in Miami with a price tag of more than $17 million, per Page Six.

Brady and Bundchen hope to recreate a space similar to the Brentwood, California mansion they sold to Dr. Dre. The couple will be neighbors to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in the exclusive neighborhood that has just 29 residences.

“Meanwhile, we’re told Brady and Bündchen are building an environmentally friendly mansion on the island,” Page Six detailed. “They’re both avid design fans — even fanatical “about their doorknobs,” with Gisele particularly keen on ensuring all their properties are ecologically sound.”

Brady & Gisele Are Renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa-Area Home

Derek Jeter Selling Tampa Mansion After Renting It to Tom Brady, $29 Mil! | TMZ SportsWanna live like both Derek Jeter AND Tom Brady?!?! Hope ya got a small fortune to spend! The New York Yankees legend is selling off his Tampa, FL palace just a few months after renting it out to Brady … with a reported listing price of $29 MIL!!! SUBSCRIBE — http://tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some… 2020-09-15T22:29:31Z

For now, Brady and Bundchen have been renting Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion in Davis Islands just south of Tampa. During an offseason interview on The Howard Stern Show, Brady discussed having Jeter as his landlord and how he ended up staying at the spacious mansion.

“I’m going to stay here for a while,” Brady said, per People. “I had to find a place on really short notice and he’s been a friend of mine, so we just talked and it all worked out. It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here.”

There is a bit of a challenge as Jeter put the home up for sale, per TMZ. Jeter’s waterfront mansion has a $29 million price tag that comes with seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a luxurious bar and a lap pool.

The Couple Is Rumored to Be Buying Their Own Tampa Mansion

According to TMZ, Brady and Bundchen are close to purchasing their own Tampa-area mansion. Brady is eying a $7.5 million waterfront property in nearby Clearwater. It is important to note that Brady was linked to the Clearwater pad before news broke of the couple’s Miami purchase.

“The new home — listed by real estate agent Sophia Vasilaros — is 8,548 square feet with 5 full baths and 3 half baths (8 toilets in all!) and it’s right on the water with its own private dock,” TMZ detailed. “Inside, the home has a private gym, theater room, billiard room, media center … oh, and it also has an elevator!”

Brady on the Florida Weather: ‘You Won’t Catch Me Dead Living in the Northeast Anymore’

The couple appears to be enjoying the Florida weather compared to the northeast winters the family grew accustomed to during Brady’s career with the Patriots. Bundchen frequently posts photos with the kids at the beach, while Brady admitted he does not have any plans to move back north anytime soon. Brady joked he will not be “caught dead living in the northeast anymore.”

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today,” Brady noted, per Pro Football Talk. “I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

