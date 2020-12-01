15 Best Cycling Speed and Cadence Sensors

ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity ensure the Magene S3+ will work with compatible devices, including smartphones, bike computers and more.

You can use this Bluetooth cadence sensor to measure your speed or cadence, but you have to choose between one or the other. To switch modes, you’ll need to reinstall the battery.

When used as a speed sensor, the device mounts to your bike’s wheel hub. Alternatively, you can attach it to your bike’s crank arm to use as a cadence sensor. Magnets aren’t required for either installation method.

You can link to multiple devices at once, such as your bike computer and smartphone. As you ride, the sensor will record various data, so you can collect and share it after a ride.

In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 500 hours per battery. This speed and cadence sensor is also waterproof and dustproof to keep you riding even in inclement weather.