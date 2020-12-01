15 Best Cycling Speed and Cadence Sensors

Whether you’re training for a Gran Fondo event or you simply want to improve your performance on the bike, keep your performance in check these best speed and cadence sensors for outdoor or indoor cycling. You can boost your workout even more by pairing your bike cadence or speed sensor with a compatible GPS bike computer. You can also use a power meter to further your cycling performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
1. Magene S3+ Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity
- Doesn't require magnets for installation
- Expected battery life is 400 to 500 hours
- Doesn't track speed and cadence at the same time
- Switching modes requires reinstalling the battery
- Can be tough to use on a spin bike
ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity ensure the Magene S3+ will work with compatible devices, including smartphones, bike computers and more.
You can use this Bluetooth cadence sensor to measure your speed or cadence, but you have to choose between one or the other. To switch modes, you’ll need to reinstall the battery.
When used as a speed sensor, the device mounts to your bike’s wheel hub. Alternatively, you can attach it to your bike’s crank arm to use as a cadence sensor. Magnets aren’t required for either installation method.
You can link to multiple devices at once, such as your bike computer and smartphone. As you ride, the sensor will record various data, so you can collect and share it after a ride.
In terms of battery life, you can expect up to 500 hours per battery. This speed and cadence sensor is also waterproof and dustproof to keep you riding even in inclement weather.
-
2. Wahoo RPM Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sensors come without magnets for easy installation
- Works with iPhone, Android and bike computers
- Compatible with Zwift and many popular cycling apps
- Can be tough to install on non-traditional wheel hubs
- Readings can be slightly inaccurate at times
- Some riders complain of intermittent connectivity issues
If you’re strictly interested in measuring speed and cadence, look no further than this Wahoo speed and sensorbundle.
Both the speed and cadence sensors in this set come without magnets for easy installation. The speed sensor mounts onto the wheel hub, while the cadence sensor can be attached to the crank arm or shoe. Both mounts are included, giving you the flexibility to choose the best spot for the sensor.
The sensors connect wirelessly with Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ and will work with an iPhone, Android device, or bike computer. These sensors are also compatible with Zwift along with apps such as Wahoo Fitness, MapMyRide, RideWithGPS, Strava and more.
Find more Wahoo RPM Cycling Speed and Cadence Sensor information and reviews here.
-
3. Garmin Speed 2 & Cadence 2 SensorPrice: $36.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Both sensors are easy to install
- Sensors can be switched between bikes
- Speed sensor has an odometer
- Some complaints of connectivity issues
- Doesn't have universal device compatibility
- May interfere with power meters if installed on same wheel
Its affordable price tag and dependable results propel this second-generation Garmin speed and cadence sensor to the top of our list. The biggest change over the outgoing version is the inclusion of Bluetooth Smart technology. The previous Garmin speed and cadence sensor only had ANT+ connectivity. ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy technology accurately transmit live speed, distance, and cadence data to compatible displays and apps.
The speed sensor has an odometer function to track your distance as you pedal. Each sensor is easy to install and can be easily switched between bikes. The wireless sensors also don’t have magnets.
The Garmin Speed 2 sensor (sold separately) attaches to the hub of either bike wheel. It also self-calibrates with your compatible Garmin device, including the Edge cycling computer. No head unit required. The cadence sensor can be attached to crank arms of any size.
Find more Garmin Speed 2 & Cadence 2 Sensor information and reviews here.
-
4. Wahoo Blue SC Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Universal fit for bikes
- Third party app compatibility
- Simultaneously measures speed and cadence
- Need to remove left pedal to mount on the crank arm
- Some say the sensor may move around on the spokes
- A few complain of slightly inaccurate speed measurements
The Wahoo Blue SC Speed and Cadence Sensor offers appealing features for cyclists of all levels, including real-time data transmission to phones and computers, Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and compatibility with many popular cycling platforms.
This speed and cadence sensor is slightly different than the Wahoo RPM cadence and speed sensors. The Blue SC is a single sensor that measures both speed and cadence in one, while the RPM bundles contains two separate sensors. Highlights include a waterproof construction, replaceable battery and a universal fit for most bikes.
This bike speed and cadence sensor is compatible with a wide range of third party apps, and has both Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ technology. Use it on your favorite routes outdoors or on the trainer.
Find more Wahoo Blue SC Speed & Cadence Sensor information and reviews here.
-
5. CatEye ANT+ Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $36.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with most ANT+ computers and devices
- Includes all the essential mounting hardware
- Works with most road and hybrid bikes
- Not designed for mountain bikes
- Lacks Bluetooth technology
- Pairing can be tricky
ANT+ connectivity ensures greater accuracy, which translates to an even better workout on the bike. This sensor is compatible with your favorite ANT+ cycling computers and devices, and will work on most road and hybrid bikes. All of the necessary mounting hardware is incldued, so you can quickly set up and go.
-
6. TAOPE Speed and Cadence SensorPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Transmits data via Bluetooth and ANT+
- Weighs just 9.5 grams
- Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and computers
- Some complaints of connectivity issues
- Instructions could be better
- Flimsy attachments
The TAOPE Speed Cadence Sensor stands out for its extra-small design. The compact speed and cadence sensor weighs just 9.5 grams. Despite its small size, though, the combination sensor has plenty to offer. For starters, data is transmitted via Bluetooth or ANT+ technology. The sensor is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and computers.
All you need to do to get started is attach the sensor and head out. Its waterproof construction means you can use the sensor even in foul weather. If your route is especially bumpy, you’ll appreciate the antiseismic properties.
When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 320 hours of use.
Find more Best Compact Design: TAOPE Speed Cadence Sensor information and reviews here.
-
7. Stages Cycling Cadence & Speed SensorsPros:
Cons:
- Can be installed or removed in seconds
- Compatible with most hubs and crank arms
- Blue and red LED indicator lights
- May not fit unusual crank arm sizes
- Rubber bands may wear out with frequent swapping
- Speed sensor is a bit heavier than the cadence sensor
The Stages Cycling cadence and speed sensors can be quickly and easily mounted onto your bike with their included rubber bands. The cadence sensor works with most crank arms and can be installed or removed in just seconds. The speed sensor can also be installed and removed in seconds and will work with most hubs.
Whether you’re racing or training, every extra ounce counts, which is why Stages Cycling made these sensors as lightweight as possible. Installing the speed sensor adds 12 grams to your overall setup, while the cadence sensor weighs in at just eight grams.
Both sensors have LED indicators that show activation and pairing as well as low battery alerts. Each sensor also has an approximate run time of 600 hours and has an IPX7 water-resistant rating to withstand the elements. Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity makes it easy to connect the sensors to your cycling head unit.
-
8. CooSpo Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with popular apps such as Zwift and MapMyRide
- Water-resistant exterior lets you ride in rain
- Tracks speed, cadence and distance
- Not a magnet-less design
- Some complaints of initial connectivity issues
- Zip ties make the set-up look bulky
Wirelessly track your speed, cadence and distance with this Bluetooth cadence sensor. Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity lets you connect with your smartphone and other compatible devices, such as GPS bike computers.
A waterproof exterior means you don’t have to worry about cutting your rides short when the weather turns foul. The sensor also features a shock-resistant design for rides on rougher surfaces. A built-in ANT+ receiver lets you use the cadence sensor with popular apps such as Zwift, MapMyRide, Cyclemeter and more.
-
9. PIONEER ANT+ Speed & Cadence SensorPros:
Cons:
- Sensors attach to the wheel and crank arm
- Sensors can be used separately
- Cadence sensor fits most crank arms
- No Bluetooth connectivity
- Prone to 2.4GHz network interference
- Not recommended for use in heavy, prolonged rain
The Pioneer ANT+ sensor monitors both speed and cadence, so you can keep close tabs on your workouts. Additionally, ANT+ connectivity means instant feedback on compatible devices. You can pair the sensor with your smartphone, bike computer or another compatible device to get a better idea of your speed and cadence measurements when training.
To get both readings, simply mount the sensor onto your bike’s chainstay and attach the accompanying sensors to the wheel and crank arm. You won’t have to worry about skipping out on crucial data when riding in the rain, as this sensor is waterproof up to six meters.
-
10. OPENRIDER R1 Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flip a switch to alternate between speed and cadence
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Transmits data to popular cycling apps such as Zwift, Garmin, Zwift and Wahoo
- Automatically enters sleep mode one minute after the bike stops
- May need to use a coin to flip the switch
- App can be glitchy
Instead of having to remove the battery to measure your speed or cadence, you simply have to flip a switch. The OPENRIDER R1 Speed & Cadence Sensor is a single sensor that displays your speed or cadence, but you can’t view both at the same time.
To see the data as you ride, simply pair this bike speed and cadence sensor to your iOS or Android device. Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity ensures the sensor will work with your compatible device or computer. You can also send the data to your favorite cycling app, whether it’s Garmin, Strava, Zwift, Wahoo or something else.
Don’t worry about getting this bike sensor wet if you’re caught in the rain, as it’s waterproof. If your sensor is stolen you can use the accompanying app to alert other riders in the area and track it down.
-
11. Saris Magnetless Speed or Cadence SensorPros:
Cons:
- Dual-band Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ technology
- Easily attaches to front or rear crank or hub arm
- Water-resistant exterior
- Battery life isn't the best
- Only measures speed or cadence per session
- Some competitors are more accurate
Saris knows you’d rather be spending your time on your bike rather than dealing with a frustrating setup process, which is why the company designed this user-friendly magnetless sensor.
The sensor can be easily installed on your bike’s front or rear hub or non-drive side crank arm for your convenience. Once it’s in place, you don’t need to install magnets to get crucial riding data. Another perk is its low-profile design, which not only means the magnet won’t get in the way as you ride, it also fits a wider range of bikes.
Dual-band Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ compatibility ensures connectivity with your compatible smartphones and other devices. You can program this sensor to measure cadence or speed, but it won’t measure both simultaneously.
This Bluetooth sensor requires a coin cell battery for operation. You can expect up to 200 hours of use per battery.
-
12. Polar Bluetooth Smart Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Secure installation
- Compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth low energy technology
- Batteries aren't replaceable
- Limited app compatibility
- Only works with select Polar bike computers
The Polar Speed & Cadence Sensor Bluetooth Smart features low energy Bluetooth Smart technology. This set works with a variety of Polar products, including the V800 and V650. It’s also useful for iPhone and Android devices. Riders looking for sleeker sensors will appreciate the compact design of both the speed and cadence sensors.
Find more Polar Bluetooth Smart Cadence Sensor information and reviews here.
-
13. Kinetic Magnet-Less Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $35.00Pros:
Cons:
- Doesn't require a magnet
- Connects with most bike computers and smartphones
- Tracks speed and cadence based on sensor motion
- Can only track speed or cadence at a time
- Not waterproof
- Required battery isn't included
The Kinetic Magnet-Less Speed or Cadence Sensor tracks your speed or cadence based on the motion of the sensor, allowing you to conveniently set it up without installing a magnet. ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity enables you to connect the sensor with your favorite bike computer and smartphone.
This speed and cadence sensor is compatible with iOS and Android operating systems. A CR 2032 battery (not included) is required to get the sensor up and running. Bands are included to mount the sensor and secure it in place.
-
14. XOSS Cadence & Speed SensorPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Coin cell battery is included
- No magnets required to install the sensor
- Works with a variety of Bluetooth-compatible sensors
- A bit bulky, especially for thinner crank arms
- Not the most accurate sensor on this list
- Some question the long-term durability
Low energy technology is one of the hallmark features of the XOSS Cadence & Speed Sensor. This affordable duo is outfitted with Bluetooth 4.0 technology for greater compatibility with your favorite products from Garmin, Bryton and other bike computers.
This combination speed and cadence sensor also supports Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity. In case you’re not familiar, ANT+ is a common wireless technology used in many biking-related devices, including bike computers, cadence and speed sensors, and even bike trainers.
Switching between speed and cadence monitoring is as simple as reinstalling the battery. Each coin battery lasts about 400 hours. Don’t worry if it starts to rain when you’re out exploring your favorite roads or trails, as both sensors are waterproof.
-
15. CatEye Bluetooth Speed & Cadence SensorPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wireless connectivity
- Easy to set up and install
- Designed for most road and hybrid tires
- Relatively limited app compatibility
- A handful of consumers experience issues connecting to cycling computers
- Signal may periodically drop
The CatEye bike cadence sensor works with Bluetooth Smart devices and computers. All the essential mounting hardware is included, making setup fast and easy. Additionally, it’s compatible with most road and hybrid tires. The sensors deliver high-level accuracy readings. You can use this sensor with most Bluetooth Smart devices.
Find more CatEye Bluetooth Speed & Cadence Sensor information and reviews here.
-
16. Bryton Magnet-Less Cadence SensorPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity
- Compatible with many smartphones and bike computers
- Accurately measures crank rotations
- Doesn't measure speed
- Some say it doesn't consistently show data
- A few users struggled with connectivity issues
If you’d rather not deal with mounting a magnet onto your bike, this magnet-less sensor is a refreshing choice. All you need to do is install the cadence sensor onto the crank and secure it with the included rubber rings. Once you begin to pedal, the sensor gets to work measuring your crank rotations.
Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity lets you transmit your workout data to compatible devices. In fact, you can pair this sensor with many smartphones and bike computers on the market today. An IPX7 waterproof rating means this sensor is submersible and can withstand workouts in the rain.
What Is a Speed or Cadence Sensor?
In short, cadence sensors measure your rotations per minute. How fast or slow your cadence reads depends on a variety of factors, including your effort-based speed and which gears you're using. Speed is the overall measure of how fast your bike is moving, regardless of your RPMs. According to LiveScience.com, a sensor that only measures speed determines how fast you're moving by calculating the speed and trip distance based on the bike's wheel circumference.
Some sensors strictly measure cadence, while others are designed to only measure speed. A handful of combination speed and cadence measure both, but with these sensors, you may need to remove the battery and put it back in to change between speed and cadence modes.
Most of the best speed and cadence sensors on our list come as two individual sensors. Many are also designed to provide feedback whether you're riding outdoors or crushing a session on your indoor cycling bike. Another perk of speed and cadence sensors for cycling is that they can easily be swapped between bikes, so you can monitor your performance at all times.
Are Cadence Sensors worth It?
Even if you're not gearing up for a specific event, a cadence sensor can help you stay within the optimal range of 90 RPMs. A Bluetooth speed and cadence sensor can also seamlessly transmit data to your smartphone or cycling computer to help you monitor your efforts.
In cycling, cadence is measured as the number of pedal revolutions per minute. Many factors help determine your cadence, from gearing to effort and even your fitness level. Having the right cadence counter can make it easier to track and monitor your progress throughout the season.
If you're an experienced cyclist, you probably have a good understanding of the ideal cadence and speed you want to maintain during workouts and races. However, if you're just starting out, a bike cadence sensor can be a valuable tool to keep workouts consistent and track improvements.
Options such as a Bluetooth cadence sensor, which wirelessly transmits data, or a device that simultaneously monitors speed and cadence, are appealing to both beginner and advanced riders.
Where Should I Place My Cadence Sensor?
Where you place your cadence sensor largely depends on the size and type of sensor. For example, some cadence sensors use a magnet to calculate your crank rotations, while others have a magnet-less design. Most cadence sensors are designed to go on your bike's crank arm. However, the sensor should be placed where it won't interfere with the frame as the crank rotates.
Some sensors come with zip ties to securely attach to your bike, but you may use a strong double-sided adhesive to keep it in place. Some cadence sensors can also be mounted on your cycling shoe by clipping it to a strap or your shoestrings.
