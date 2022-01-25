Tragedy Strikes AFCON After Stampede Kills Six People, Several Injured

This year’s edition of the African Cup of Nations now has a terrible scar as it is being reported that eight people were confirmed dead and over 40 injured after a stampede occurred outside of the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde. Reports emerging from the capital city of Cameroon state that fans were rushing in to get to the stadium, in the ensuing chaos various people were trampled.

Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

This was also confirmed by Cameroonian state television, CRTV.

“Half a dozen dead (at that point) and dozens injured following a stampede at the entrance to the Olembe stadium in #Yaoundé before the Cameroon / Comoros match. The authorities of #Cameroun and #CAF are monitoring the situation of the injured in the city’s hospitals,” the network tweeted.

#CAN2021 Une demi douzaine de morts et des dizaines de blessés suite à une bousculade à l'entrée du stade d'Olembe à #Yaoundé avant le match Cameroun/Comoresi. Les autorités du #Cameroun et de la #CAF suivent la situation des blessés dans les hôpitaux de la ville. pic.twitter.com/aBZd6pRBWS — CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) January 24, 2022

“Some of the injured are in desperate condition,” said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. “We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital.”

According to Sky Sports, officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but it was meant to be no more than 80 percent for the game due to coronavirus restrictions.

This is a disaster! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Those responsible for crowd safety and security have a lot to answer for. This is terrible for the image of Cameroon and the AFCON. No one should die or be injured because they went to see a football match. 😥 — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) January 24, 2022

News Of Tragedy Only Emerged After The Match

As of the publication of this article, there was nothing stated by Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o. Cameroon police and the Confederation of African Football, the tournament organizer, are monitoring the injured in the city’s hospitals in a statement that was released.

According to Radio France International, there quoted hospital officials saying at least eight people were killed in the stampede, including a 6-year-old child.

One witness told RFI the crush happened when police opened the gates to the stadium before the start of the home nation’s match.

CAF said it is “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired” at Olembe Stadium and is in “constant communication” with the Cameroon government and the local organizing committee.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has sent General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the injured fans hospitalized in Yaounde, the organization added.

The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s most prestigious event involving national teams.

Off-pitch Tragedy Overshadows Game

On the pitch, Cameroon were able to hold off a ten-man Comoros side that was devastated by COVID-19 after 12 players turned up positive. The squad had to play left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal. In that match, The Indomitable Lions won 2-1 with goals from Karl Toko-Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar that helped propel them into the quarterfinals.

Now they will face Gambia, but the big question is whether there will be a postponement of this tournament after this terrible tragedy.

