UFC President Dana White: ‘It Almost Scares Me’

Fans have been clamoring for a bout between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champ Tony Ferguson, and according to UFC president Dana White, he’s almost scared to book the fight again.

A fight between the two lightweight stars has been booked five times and five times the match has fallen apart. In the most recent case, “The Eagle” was scheduled to defend his belt against “El Cucuy” earlier this year, but due to COVID-19, the Russian Nurmagomedov was forced off the card and was replaced by Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje defeated Ferguson by fifth-round TKO, becoming the UFC interim lightweight champion and earning a shot at Nurmagomedov’s strap. The two are set to fight on October 24 in the main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Should The Eagle defeat Gaethje, and Ferguson wins his next bout, the UFC president is interested in scheduling Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson for the sixth time. But White admittedly has his reservations.

“If Khabib does beat Gaethje, you get Tony Ferguson another fight, which we’re working on right now,” White told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview. “And hopefully that fight with Khabib happens because I know people want to see it.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fight fall apart as many times as those two,” White continued. “It almost scares me to make the fight again. What’s going to happen? An asteroid comes to earth? That’s the level of bad this thing is.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: On UFC Superstar Conor McGregor: ‘Your Going to Fall on Your Face’