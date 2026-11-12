Alistair Overeem Returns Against Jimi Manuwa

A battle between two former UFC fighters takes place at the upcoming MVP Boxing card as Alistair Overeem goes up against Jimi Manuwa.

Overeem, who has not fought a No Contest against Badr Hari in October 2022, has been teasing a return to combat sports in recent weeks. Now, it’s official.

Alistair Overeem Fights Jimi Manuwa

MVP Boxing announced on Thursday that Overeem will fight Manuwa in a six-round heavyweight boxing match.

The event takes place on Christmas Eve at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, and is headlined by a boxing match between Jake Paul and Cedric Doumbe.

Now, the card has received a massive addition with Overeem vs. Manuwa being added.

Alistair Overeem & Jimi Manuwa are UFC Veterans

Overeem is 46 years old, and he is most fondly remembered for his time in MMA, where he competed for pretty much all of the major promotions, including the UFC, Strikeforce, and Pride FC.

A devastating knockout artist, Overeem is 47-19, 1 NC in MMA, with 25 wins by knockout and 17 wins by submission.

As a professional kickboxer, Overeem has a 10-4, 1 NC record.

This bout against Manuwa will mark Overeem’s professional boxing career, something that he has wanted to do for a very long time. Now, he’ll get the chance to do so against another UFC veteran.

Manuwa, who is also 46, is 17-6 in MMA. He recently made his pro boxing debut when he knocked out former UFC fighter Chase Sherman at the Duel Arena card in August. Now, he’ll look to pick up a big win over Overeem in what should be one heck of a fight.

Both Overeem and Manuwa have huge knockout power in their fists, but both men have been knocked out many times. Although this boxing match is only set for six rounds, it would be surprising to see it go the distance given how much power these men both possess.

Between Paul vs. Doumbe and Overeem vs. Manuwa, this MVP Boxing card looks like a good one, and one that MMA fans will be heavily interested in given that it features plenty of well-known mixed martial arts fighters on the card.