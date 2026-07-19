BREAKING: Conor McGregor Releases Latest Injury Update

Conor McGregor shared the latest update on his injury status after UFC 329. McGregor revealed that he suffered a torn ACL and meniscus during his bout with Max Holloway.

The Irishman returned to the octagon after a five-year layoff and had big plans if got past Holloway. Unfortunately for McGregor, his comeback was cut short after attempting head-kicks. The fight was stopped in the 1st round after the Irishman appeared physically compromised and unable to continue.

Holloway was awarded a TKO victory. However, both he and McGregor expressed interest in running the fight back once ‘The Notorious’ recovers.

Conor McGregor Shares Latest Update on His Injury Status After UFC 329

A week after suffering the injury, Conor McGregor shared an update on his injury diagnosis to his social media. McGregor revealed that his injury is similar to a previous one he faced earlier in his UFC career, coincidentally against Max Holloway as well.

The former two-division UFC champion said he will likely be out of action for approximately one year. McGregor pointed to the advancements in the medical field and expressed confidence that he will be able to stick to that timeline.

“Update: It was an ACL and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposing leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then,” McGregor wrote on X. “With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods, it is well within my realm to return by next summer.”

He continued:

“I am walking without a crutch. I’ve done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive,” McGregor wrote on X. “I am maximum discipline and have maintained it full since the bout.”

McGregor Grateful for Fan Support and His Faith

McGregor also expressed gratitude to the outpouring of support he has received from his fans after his injury at UFC 329. The Irishman has been open about finding strength through his faith ahead of his comeback fight.

McGregor questioned what could have happened if he continued fighting rather than the referee waving it off.

Stay tuned for more!