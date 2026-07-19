BREAKING: Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update, Reveals Recovery Timeline

Conor McGregor shared the latest update on his injury status after UFC 329. McGregor revealed that he suffered a torn ACL and a torn meniscus during his bout with Max Holloway.

The Irishman returned to the octagon after a five-year layoff and had big plans if got past Holloway. Unfortunately for McGregor, his comeback ended prematurely after he attempted several head-kicks. The fight ended in the 1st round after the Irishman appeared physically compromised and unable to continue.

Holloway earned a TKO victory. However, both fighters have expressed interest in a rematch once ‘The Notorious’ recovers.

Conor McGregor Shares Latest Update on His Injury Status After UFC 329

A week after suffering the injury, Conor McGregor shared an update on his diagnosis via social media. McGregor revealed that his injury mirrors a previous one that he suffered earlier in his UFC career, also against Max Holloway.

The former two-division UFC champion said he will likely be out of action for approximately one year. McGregor pointed to the advances in the medicine and expressed confidence that he can return within that timeline.

“Update: It was an ACL and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposing leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then,” McGregor wrote on X. “With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods, it is well within my realm to return by next summer.”

He continued:

“I am walking without a crutch. I’ve done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive,” McGregor wrote on X. “I am [at] maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout.”

Given the circumstances surrounding his last two defeats, a return appears increasingly likely. McGregor may want to ensure that his career does not end with an injury as his final memory inside the octagon.

McGregor Grateful for Fan Support and His Faith

McGregor also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received from his fans after sustaining his injury at UFC 329. The Irishman has been open about finding strength through his faith ahead of his comeback fight.

McGregor questioned what could have happened if he had continued to fight instead of the referee waving off the bout.

“I wonder was I saved from something worse here, I believe so,” McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor also believes he may have avoided the celebration and afterparty. He viewed the situations positively, believing it spared him from being in that kind of environment.

As a result, he did not have to worry about undoing the hard work he had invested in changing his lifestyle.

“I would have attended the after party as ‘the man’ and who knows then. I believe I was saved. Thank you God! On we go, no sad stories. Thank you for the support and well wishes everyone, your health is your wealth.”