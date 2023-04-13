UFC: Holloway vs. Allen, Start Time, Who’s Fighting & Who to Watch

The UFC returns to Kansas on April 15, pitting the fan-favorite UFC veteran Max “Blessed” Holloway against Britain’s surging Arnold “Almighty” Allen.

The fight has title implications for both men, but that’s not all. The full card is steeped in excitement and action. Fight fans can expect fireworks this weekend.

With a slightly earlier start time, and plenty of new faces, here’s everything you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Holloway Vs. Allen.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen Start Time, Eastern Time



Prelims begin on Saturday, April 15, 5:30 p.m. Eastern time

Main Card begins on Saturday, April 15, 8:30 p.m. Eastern time

The main event is expected to take place at roughly 11- p.m. – 12 a.m. Eastern time

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen: Full Card



Prelims

Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilová – Women’s Bantamweight

Aaron Phillips vs. Gaston Bolaños – Bantamweight

Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes – Women’s Strawweight

Lando Vannata vs. Daniel Zellhuber – Lightweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez – Women’s Strawweight

Zak Cummings vs. Ed Herman – Light Heavyweight

#4 Brandon Royval vs. #5 Matheus Nicolau – Flyweight

Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown – Featherweight

Main Card

Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia – Lightweight

#9 Pedro Munhoz vs. #13 Chris Gutierrez – Bantamweight

Tanner Boser vs. Ion Cutelaba – Light Heavyweight

#13 Dustin Jacoby vs. #15 Azamat Murzakanov – Light Heavyweight

#14 Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo – Featherweight

#2 Max Holloway vs. #4 Arnold Allen – Featherweight

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen Full Card Preview

Kicking off the prelims, Joselyne Edwards fights the dangerous Lucie Pudilová. Edwards is a wiry kickboxer with slick offensive submissions from her back.

This is Pudilová’s second stint in the UFC since being cut from the promotion after losing four straight fights from 2018-2020. She was reintroduced to the UFC at UFC 278 in 2022, and dominated Yanan Wu, winning by TKO.

The stakes are high for both women, as Edwards looks to build a winning streak of three fights, and Pudilová does her best to mark her place in the UFC.

UFC debutant Gaston Bolaños takes on fellow striker Aaron Phillips. Bolaños is an experienced kickboxer and Thai boxer with a finishing rate of 100% by KO/TKO. He transitions to the UFC from Bellator where he made a name for himself with some spectacular finishes.

Once again our Prelims start off with a BANG thanks to @DreamkillerMT! 💥 #Bellator189 pic.twitter.com/g3w1HC53xZ — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 2, 2017

Phillips, like Pudilová from before, is on his second stint in the UFC since being dropped from the promotion back in 2014. He’s currently looking to rebound from a loss to Jack Shore in 2020 and a slew of four fight cancellations that have halted his progression since then.

‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ (DWCS) alumni Bruna Brasil makes her UFC debut against Denise Gomes. Both strawweight fighters look to secure their first victories inside the cage, with Gomes having lost her debut to Loma Lookboonmee.

Brasil earned her place in the octagon with a spectacular head-kick knockout over Marnic Mann on DWCS. Both women will be looking to make a name for themselves come April 15.

Next up, UFC mainstay Lando Vannata looks to halt the aspirations of newcomer Daniel Zellhuber. Vannata is a slick unorthodox kickboxer with a hands-low, finish-focused style of fighting; he’s also fought only the very best opposition since joining the UFC back in 2016.

Zellhuber is looking to rebound from his only professional defeat to Trey Ogden in his UFC debut back in September 2022. The Mexican fighter is a slick counter puncher, with great durability and size; he’s massive for a lightweight standing at 6’1″.

Vannata on the other hand is looking to demonstrate his ability and prove that he still has the athleticism to hang with young talent.

Moving on, Piera Rodriguez faces Gillian Robertson. Panama’s Rodriguez has yet to taste defeat in nine professional outings and impressed UFC pundits with back-to-back victories over Kay Hansen and Sam Hughes. She faces a hard obstacle in Robertson, a fighter with a great equalizer in her world-class grappling. Robertson most recently submitted Rose Namajunas in a submission grappling match.

Zak Cummings faces Ed Herman next in the first of three light heavyweight fights on the card. Both fighters return from long layoffs, with Cummings’ last bout coming in 2020, and Herman returning from a loss in 2021.

Herman is a finisher, with 78% of his victories coming by KO/TKO/Submission. Cummings brings a similar 71% finishing rate, and a granite chin to boot. Fans should expect dynamite between these two UFC veterans.

Top-ranked flyweights duke it out for a shot at title contention next, as No. 6 ranked Brandon Royval battles No. 4, Matheus Nicolau. Royval came close to flyweight title contention in his competitive one-round affair with Brandon Moreno back in 2020, since then he has gone 2-1, and has been held up with multiple fight cancellations.

Nicolau most recently finished Matt Schnell in December 2022 to extend his winning streak to six. A victory for either man here could secure the next shot at the flyweight crown.

😤 MEANNNN 😤 Matheus Nicolau finishes Matt Schnell in the second round 👊#UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/tQleaS3W7r — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2022

Headlining the prelims, TJ Brown faces off against Bill Algeo. Algeo is recovering from a defeat but still holds the momentum from his impressive victory over Herbert Burns in July 2022. Brown, on the other hand, seeks to extend his streak to two wins in a row and start building a path to title contention.

We enter the main card now, and on the opening stretch, grizzled UFC veteran Clay Guida takes on Rafa Garcia. Guida, 41, is a relentless pressure fighter with great wrestling, tremendous durability, and bottomless cardio. Garcia is a submission ace who looks to break his even ratio of wins and losses in the UFC.

Ranked bantamweights follow, No. 14 Pedro Munhoz clashes with No. 13 Chris Gutierrez. Gutierrez has found immense success with back-to-back finishes over Batgerel Dana and Frankie Edgar, amassing a win-streak of seven fights, making him undefeated in the UFC.

Chris Gutiérrez KO's Frankie Edgar in the first round 💥#UFC281 pic.twitter.com/GwHYIWLKtb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 13, 2022

Munhoz is looking to recover from a skid of two losses and one no-contest. The Brazilian fighter prefers to bite down on his mouthpiece and swing for the bleachers, and he also utilizes effective low kicks. It’s shaping up to be a war between two relentless strikers.

Following this, Ion Cutelaba greets Tanner Boser at light heavyweight, as the latter fighter makes his debut in the weight class. Cutelaba seeks a rebound from a tumble of three straight losses, following a litany of losses and fight cancellations. “Hulk” could well be fighting for his place in the UFC.

Boser is following the same narrative, following a slew of cancellations and several losses at heavyweight. The American slugger brings heavy hands and a relentless pace.

It’s a battle of kickboxers next, former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby has been making a name for himself in the UFC. No. 14 light heavyweight Jacoby is 6-1-1 in the UFC, with both the loss and the draw being contentious decisions. His opponent on April 15 is Azamat Murzakanov, an undefeated Sambo fighter with 83% of his victories coming by way of finish.

Our co-main event of the evening pits one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport against one of the most tenacious brawlers in the UFC. Edson Barboza put his name on the map with his spinning wheel kick knockout of Terry Etim back in 2012. Since then, Barboza has ended fights with leg kicks, flying knees, and body kicks.

It's been eight years since Edson Barboza did this to Terry Etim… Like a fine wine, it just gets better with age 👏 pic.twitter.com/WwnmtjSNiW — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 16, 2020

Barboza’s opponent, Billy Quarantillo, makes a quick turnaround after defeating Alexander Hernandez in December 2022. Quarantillo brings a relentless pace, slick boxing, and unwavering determination into this fight.

The main event of the evening. Max “Blessed” Holloway makes his twelfth five-round appearance in a row against Arnold “Almighty” Allen. Allen has an unblemished record in the UFC, reeling off ten victories in a row.

Holloway set the record for strikes landed and strikes attempted in a five-round fight against Calvin Kattar in January 2021. Holloway’s style utilizes a relentless pace, quick pitter-patter boxing, sharp elbows, and effective footwork.

After back-to-back losses, Max Holloway put on an all-time performance by breaking 2 of his own UFC records: – 445 significant strikes in a fight (was 290)

– 141 significant strikes in a round (was 134) Holloway also passed GSP for the most total strikes landed in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/iYSYR6Chlu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2021

“Blessed” has his hands full with Allen, who has defied spectators with victories over Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Hooker, and Calvin Kattar. Is this a passing of the torch from Holloway to Allen? Or will Holloway put on another striking masterclass?