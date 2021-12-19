Former All-Pro NFLer Gets in War of Words with Jake Paul

Former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell was among the tidal wave of athletes to call out Jake Paul following his knockout victory of Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.

Bell — who has no professional fighting experience — took to Twitter to call out Paul and ask for a fight.

“@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” Bell tweeted Saturday night.

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

The call-out from Bell drew a response from Paul, who referenced Bell struggling to stay employed in the NFL of late. Bell is currently a free agent, most recently playing for the Baltimore Ravens, notching just 31 carries in five games.

“Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !!”

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box. How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

Bell explained his point of view a bit more via social media.

“I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box,” Bell tweeted Sunday morning.

Bell comes in at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, so he’d have to drop some weight to fight the YouTube star. However, even with the lost weight, he’d still be more of a physical force than the fighters Paul has been taking on.

However, for Bell, this might be a matter of easier said than done. Former NBAer Nate Robinson also thought he could hang with Paul and ended up face down on the canvas.

Paul Eyeing Fight With UFC Stars





Play



Jake Paul • FULL POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Jake Paul • FULL POST-FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE vs. Tyron Woodley 2 #JakePaul #Boxing Subscribe for updates – goo.gl/meA2GB Follow on Twitter: goo.gl/VDYVMP Like on Facebook: facebook.com/secondsoutlive SecondsOut is a world leader in boxing entertainment since 1999. Part of the Knockout TV YouTube MCN – goo.gl/t77GMc 2021-12-19T07:12:57Z

Paul’s next fight will be a massive draw considering he’s now 5-0 in his “professional” boxing career. His victories have come against Woodley (twice), YouTuber AnEsonGib, Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren, who is known mostly as a wrestler.

After knocking out Woodley, Paul took aim at the UFC and some of its champions.

“I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company,” Paul said, a shot at UFC president Dana White. “Please let me get [UFC welterweight champion] Kamaru Usman. Please let me get Diaz. Please let me get Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor. Because I’m going to embarrass them too. I promise you, Dana.”

Paul has knocked out every fighter he’s faced, ending each match inside the distance outside of his first bout against Woodley.

“I got the knockout, the highlight-reel knockout,” Paul said. “I was setting up that shot. I knew he was trying to catch the right hand coming straight. I had to loop it like a hook.”

Dana White Has Dismissed Jake Paul as Real Fighter

There was a UFC Fight Night scheduled for the same night as Paul’s fight, which featured a bevy of knockouts, including a record-setting one by Derrick Lewis. White was asked if he was going to tune in for Paul’s fight against Woodley and could only laugh.

“We saw that fight already,” White told reporters. “You’re going to watch it? Sounds like you’re heading for a fun evening.”

Meanwhile, Paul is teeming with confidence and will continue on his warpath.

“Everyone’s a target. No one’s safe. Hide your kids, hide your wife. I’m like Santa Claus, I’m coming down your chimney – I’ll f–k everybody up. I’ll f–k your whole family up.”