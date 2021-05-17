Logan and Jake Paul Challenged to Street Fight [LOOK]

YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul were challenged via social media on Sunday to a street fight in Los Angeles by rapper “The Game”. It’s just the latest in the increasingly bizarre series of offers made by celebs to other celebs on social media about potential fights.

He said, “no gloves, no money needed…”.

The Game, aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor, is a 41-year-old American rapper from Compton, California. On Sunday, he posted via Twitter his challenge to the Paul brothers. He wants the popular social media stars and brothers to meet The Game and his younger brother at Staples Center in Los Angeles for a street fight showdown.

You can see his entire post below.

Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will fuck you & your brother up shit !!!! — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

He posted, “Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul…. meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will f*** you & your brother up s*** !!!!”.

Logan and Jake Paul are social media superstars who have made huge waves in the world of combat sports in recent years.

Logan Paul, 26, is 0-1 as a pro boxer, but he’s headed into a summer showdown against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. later this year.

Jake Paul, 24, is 3-0 with 3 KOs. He’s knocked out YouTuber Anesongib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and ex-UFC star Ben Askren, and now he’s trying to get current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the ring.

But according to his post on Twitter, The Game doesn’t want to fight either one of the Paul brothers inside a boxing ring under boxing rules. Heck, he doesn’t even want to fight them under the less strict rule sets of Muay Thai or MMA.

Instead, the famed rapper wants to get the two stars into a showdown on the streets.

After tweeting his challenge directly to the Paul brothers on Sunday, the music legend spent the rest of his day defending the idea.

One user said, “you and your brother game are gonna be like Nate Robinson don’t do this bro”.

The Game responded, “Boy, you out yo rabbit ass mind… !!!”.

Boy, you out yo rabbit ass mind nigga !!! — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

Another poster asked, “Bro, what if y’all loss tho?”.

The Game said, “On Martin Luther King Jr. speech, I ain’t losing !!!!”.

On Martin Luther King Jr. speech, I ain’t losing !!!! — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

Another person posted, “You going out sad”.

To that, The Game offered a more personalized response. He took the time to look at that user’s Twitter avatar, then posted, “You got on a very small purple jacket by the ocean. Enjoy your day…”.

You got on a very small purple jacket by the ocean. Enjoy your day 🙏🏾 — The Game (@thegame) May 16, 2021

The Game doesn’t want to get involved in the celebrity boxing shenanigans making waves in the industry right now. He just wants to fight the Paul brothers.

READ NEXT: Randy Couture Opens up About Beef With Dana White

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel